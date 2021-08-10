Update 1.77 has arrived for Apex Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. While many players are anticipating a Seer nerf sometime in the near future, this update does not contain any Legend adjustments. There are other balance changes involving weapons though, and this update does fix a few bugs for Seer’s abilities. The Prowler now does slightly less damage, and players’ speed is now reduced while ADSing with the L-Star. Their prices will also be adjusted in Arenas mode. Here’s everything new with Apex Legends update 1.77.

Apex Legends Update 1.77 Patch Notes

These are the official patch notes from Respawn’s Twitter account:

Fixed bugs with Seer’s abilities

Solves a script error that was sometimes triggered by an interaction between Fuse’s ult and Wattson’s ult

Those two changes are currently live in-game right now, but Respawn has also shared that another quick balance patch will be released later today that changes the following:

Reduces Prowler damage from 15>14

Reduces speed with ADSing with the L-Star

Fixes a map hole near Climatizer

Raises prices for the Prowler and L-Star in Arenas

While this update doesn’t contain the highly-requested Seer nerf, Respawn has stated that a balance pass for Seer is planned for next week. The newly-released Legend has been a hotly contested topic in the Apex Legends community since the launch of the new season, but now players won’t have to wait much longer for Seer to receive some changes.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.