April 5 Wordle Answer: Hints and Solution for Wordle 290

There’s a new Wordle puzzle available to solve today, April 5, and it’s a bit of a doozy. There has been a streak of difficult Wordle puzzles these past few weeks, and while the last few days have featured simple words that are easy to guess, Wordle 290 is back to being annoying. It’s not a super uncommon word, but it’s definitely not one that most people will immediately think of. Plus, the combination of letters appears strange at first glance, which will surely throw some people off.

If you’re frustrated with today’s word or just want to preserve your Wordle streak, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got your back with hints, tips, and the solution for Wordle 290 on Tuesday, April 5.

April 5 Wordle Hints

Here are a few hints for Wordle 290.

This word has a double letter.

This word has one vowel, but it’s used twice.

This word begins with the letter N.

This word ends with the letter L.

This word is an adjective.

Today’s word is especially tricky, so if you still need help figuring out what the solution is, keep reading on for the answer to the April 5 Wordle.

Wordle 290 Answer

If you’re looking for the answer to the April 5 Wordle, then you don’t need to look any further. You’ve come to the right place. Scroll down below the image to see today’s solution.

The answer to the April 5 Wordle is NATAL.

How Does Wordle Work?

Before it was acquired by the New York Times, Wordle was an overnight internet sensation that came to light in early 2022. The game tasks players with guessing a random five-letter word every day, but it only gives you a limited number of attempts before locking you out for the day. People love to post their results on Twitter, which is why the game blew up so quickly.

The game gives you a few hints to help you guess the word of the day, but not many. Any correct letters will turn green, while correct letters in the wrong spot will turn yellow. Any flat-out wrong guesses will turn gray.

Building up a long-running Wordle streak is a huge part of the game, and using those hints alone sometimes isn’t enough to save your streak when there’s a hard word. There’s no shame in looking up hints or even just searching for the answer outright. Most people do it anyway, so stay tuned to Attack of the Fanboy for all the best Wordle tips, hints, and solutions.

You can play Wordle for free now in your web browser.

- This article was updated on April 4th, 2022