Are Shields Worth Upgrading in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring can be a very punishing game if you don’t know how to handle the onslaught of enemies coming your way at almost every moment. Making sure that you have a proper build to fit your playstyle is important, but you must also utilize your defensive capabilities in every encounter.

You can upgrade not only your Vigor, Dexterity, and other stats, along with your equipment to make sure that you are the powerhouse that you need to be. While upgrading and customizing your weapons, is it worth your time to upgrade your shield in Elden Ring? Follow our guide to find out!

Elden Ring – Should You Upgrade Your Shield?

At first glance, you may think the idea of upgrading your shield is a great option. In typical RPG games, when you upgrade your shield, you’ll get better defensive opportunities, but the Souls-Genre takes things a little further. If you’re building up a Defensive character, you may be shocked to learn that a lot of effort into your shield will warrant very little to no results.

However, if you are playing as an Offensive build, you may be surprised to learn that putting your hard-earned runes into your shield may have some unique high-marks for you. Certain shields in the game, such as the Carian Knight’s Shield, offer high Physical Damage, meaning that you’ll not only be able to keep a few extra hits while blocking, you’ll be able to punish your enemies with strong blows from the shield. You’ll also see these stats increase when you upgrade your Strength and Dexterity, allowing you to pump up the damage output, while still keeping yourself protected.

Upgrading shields can also help you keep yourself grounded for longer, increasing your general Stability, meaning that you’ll be able to take more hits without dropping your guard. This can mean life and death in most situations, so upgrading these sometimes offensive based weapons for the sake of defense is also a great idea.

If you’re planning on playing primarily Defensively, the increase in Stability can make the upgrades a welcomed change, as you’ll be able to last longer in a fight without taking the full brunt of the attack. You’ll also be able to dish out the pain with these, as many shields are meant as Offensive tools to help you take down foes, making them cower in fear after a heavy blow from you. So, upgrading your shield is a great option, especially in Elden Ring, as enemies are faster, hit harder, and want to end you, as much as you want to end them.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.