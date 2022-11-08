God of War (2018) was known for its impressive story and its challenging endgame. In God of War Ragnarok, there are more difficulty options than ever, but will there be trophies for beating the game on the hardest difficulty? Are there difficulty trophies in God of War Ragnarok?

Are There Difficulty Trophies in God of War Ragnarok?

Sadly, no, there are not difficulty trophies in God of War Ragnarok. With the full list of 36 trophies to collect, not one of them has anything to do with the level of difficulty you choose.

There are multiple difficulty options in God of War Ragnarok which makes enjoying this incredible adventure accessible to everyone. Whether you choose Give Me Story or Give Me God of War, you can play God of War Ragnarok the way you want to play it.

It is unfortunate that you won’t get rewarded for beating God of War Ragnarok on the hardest difficulty. This lowers the value of getting the platinum trophy for this game as you can do it while on the easiest difficulty.

There are upsides and downsides to this, as we do love the level of accessibility in God of War Ragnarok. The fact that you can make puzzles easier and map shortcuts on the touchpad are just a few of the great accessibility additions.

At the end of the day, trophies are meant for people who want to work hard and see everything that the game has to offer. While you can do this on the easiest difficulty, it feels wrong not to reward players for completing God of War Ragnarok on Give Me God of War mode.

The only reward for completing God of War Ragnarok on the hardest difficulty is satisfaction and bragging rights. Although it would be great to get difficulty trophies in God of War Ragnarok, we get why they aren’t included but are torn on if they should be.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022