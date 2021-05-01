Ark: Survival Evolved Update 2.56 Patch Notes

Update 2.56 has arrived for Ark: Survival Evolved, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

It appears as if Studio Wildcard has now released several patches for Ark: Survival Evolved on the many platforms that the game has been released on. If you are playing the PS4 version of the game, the patch number is 2.56. This update comes several weeks after 2.55 came out.

On PS4 it doesn’t appear as if this new update does a lot of things. You can read the official patch notes posted down below.

Ark: Survival Evolved 2.56 Patch Notes

Current Version: v563.5 – 04/30/2021 (PS4)

Shadowmane Chibi now available for anyone who has collected all the Genesis Chronicles Explorer Notes

Fixed a localisation crash

Removed Easter Holiday content

The PC and Xbox One versions of the game have also been updated. The Xbox One was updated on April 30th, 2021 while the PC version was updated on April 28th, 2021. You can see the details below.

Current Version: v327.10 (Server is v327.8) – 04/28/2021 (PC)

Shadowmane Chibi now available for anyone who has collected all the Genesis Chronicles Explorer Notes

Fixed a localisation crash

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to cause others to disconnect using dedicated storage boxes

Removed Easter Holiday content

Eliminated edge cases where servers could have more players than the config would allowed

Current Client Version: v813.3 – 04/30/2021 (Xbox One)

Fixed an issue affecting local player save files.

To know more about previous updates, you can visit the game’s official forums for additional details. Ark: Survival Evolved is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms.