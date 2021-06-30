Update 2.62 has arrived for Ark: Survival Evolved, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

It was only six days ago since the last Ark: Survival Evolved update came out. Now we have another update released today which is version 2.62 if you have the PS4 version of the game. The new update is also available for PC and Xbox One too.

Aside from addressing a few bugs, the new patch also brings with the game the Summer Bash event. It’s worth mentioning the game’s servers have been unreliable today and the team is trying its best to get people back up online.

Anyway, if you can connect to the game here are the latest patch notes.

Ark: Survival Evolved Update 2.62 Patch Notes

Summer Bash is now live! For more details: https://survivetheark.com/index.php?/articles.html/community-crunch-273-summer-bash-evo-event-and-more-r1781/

Re-added missing cosmetic items from a previous event

Fixed and protected against multiple exploits

Fixed multiple crashes and exploits

Fixed a bug where turrets wouldn’t shoot unclaimed creatures

TEK Pistol has reduced damage when used against boss monsters

Velonasaur spawns have been updated on GEN2 to use the R-Velonasaur

Mission Net Ammo no longer works on non-mission creatures

Fixed a bug which prevented players from being able to place C4 properly

Fixed a lot of level design related bugs such as holes, floating foliage, incorrect volumes.

Fixed some SFX bugs with the Stryder

Fixed a bug where players were unable to remove cosmetics from the Shadowmane

Maewings now have a toggle visible trough area

Reduced Equus gestation time

Fixed a bug where players could speed up the taming process by using a Stego’s impale mechanic

If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the game’s official forums. Ark: Survival Evolved is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on:June 30th, 2021