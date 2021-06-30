Update 2.62 has arrived for Ark: Survival Evolved, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.
It was only six days ago since the last Ark: Survival Evolved update came out. Now we have another update released today which is version 2.62 if you have the PS4 version of the game. The new update is also available for PC and Xbox One too.
Aside from addressing a few bugs, the new patch also brings with the game the Summer Bash event. It’s worth mentioning the game’s servers have been unreliable today and the team is trying its best to get people back up online.
Anyway, if you can connect to the game here are the latest patch notes.
Ark: Survival Evolved Update 2.62 Patch Notes
- Summer Bash is now live! For more details: https://survivetheark.com/index.php?/articles.html/community-crunch-273-summer-bash-evo-event-and-more-r1781/
- Re-added missing cosmetic items from a previous event
- Fixed and protected against multiple exploits
- Fixed multiple crashes and exploits
- Fixed a bug where turrets wouldn’t shoot unclaimed creatures
- TEK Pistol has reduced damage when used against boss monsters
- Velonasaur spawns have been updated on GEN2 to use the R-Velonasaur
- Mission Net Ammo no longer works on non-mission creatures
- Fixed a bug which prevented players from being able to place C4 properly
- Fixed a lot of level design related bugs such as holes, floating foliage, incorrect volumes.
- Fixed some SFX bugs with the Stryder
- Fixed a bug where players were unable to remove cosmetics from the Shadowmane
- Maewings now have a toggle visible trough area
- Reduced Equus gestation time
- Fixed a bug where players could speed up the taming process by using a Stego’s impale mechanic
If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the game’s official forums. Ark: Survival Evolved is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.
- This article was updated on:June 30th, 2021