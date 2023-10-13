Assassin’s Creed Mirage Find What I Stole Enigma Location & Solution

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has a vast variety of Enigmas for you to find and solve throughout Baghdad, so it is important you keep a sharp lookout for those like the Find What I Stole Enigma. Of course, some of these puzzles can be trickier than others to work out the location to find the treasure. This article will take you through where the Find What I Stole Enigma is and what the solution is in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Find What I Stole Enigma Location in AC Mirage

The actual Enigma location can be found to the west of the Metal Factory in Harbiyah but I have got a map image for you as shown above which indicates precisely where to go. Simply proceed to that location and you will find the Enigma to collect just under a small canopy next to the bottom of the overarching bridge/wall. Harbiyah is actually somewhere you will visit a lot, especially for Zanj Uprising gear and schematics.

Once you have the Enigma, you can view the letter you gained from it by going to your inventory and then navigating to your “Bag” on the screen. Within there, you will notice a section for Enigmas, and the Find What I Stole Enigma will be one of them. It mentions “Soap Boilers” so that is a major clue for where you need to travel to.

Solution for the Find What I Stole Enigma

To find the location of the treasure, navigate to the Soap Boiler’s District but specifically make your way to the south-west side as I have marked on the map above. When you are around that area, you will notice a small building that has a stream of white glowing lines radiating from the ground. This indicates where the treasure for the Enigma is and you can pick it up and enjoy the Black Zanj Uprising dye that comes with it!

Now that you have finally found the location of this Enigma, you can get back to hunting for gear chests or completing quests once again.

