Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: All Sigrblot Festival Rewards and Activities

The Sigrblot Festival has returned in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and players can earn a variety of rewards for both Eivor and the Ravensthorpe settlement by completing seasonal activities. The latest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update brought a ton of new features to the game including the roguelike Forgotten Saga game mode, this festival has returned for players who missed out on any of the rewards last year. Here are all the Sigrblot Festival rewards in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the best ways to earn Festival Tokens before the event comes to a close.

How to Earn Sigrblot Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

To start the Sigrblot Festival in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, head back to Ravensthorpe and a cutscene will automatically play showcasing the festivities and activities available during the event. Sigrblot Tokens are rewarded by completing festival activities scattered throughout Ravensthorpe. If you’ve participated in any of Valhalla’s festival events, then the activities are in the same places throughout the settlement.

All Sigrblot Festival Rewards, Weapons, and Items

Once you have earned some Sigrblot Tokens, they can be exchanged for unique rewards ad Norvid’s Festival Shop in Ravensthorpe. Here are all the items that can be obtained during the event period.

Srofnung (One-handed Sword) – 300 Tokens

Watch Tower Scheme – 110 Tokens

Baldr's Offering – 20 Tokens

Thor's Brazier – 20 Tokens

Freya's Brazier – 20 Tokens

Baldr's Brazier – 20 Tokens

Flame and Steel Tattoo (Head) – 70 Tokens

Flame and Steel Tattoo (Torso) – 50 Tokens

Flame and Steel Tattoo (Back) – 50 Tokens

Flame and Steel Tattoo (Arms) – 50 Tokens

Sigrblot Hair (Light Brown) – 30 Tokens

Sigrblot Hair (Red) – 30 Tokens

Sigrblot Hair (Blonde) – 30 Tokens

Sigrblot Hair (Dark Brown) – 30 Tokens

Sigrblot Beard – 30 Tokens

Most players just want the cosmetic items like the Sigrblot Hair and Beard, but if you want everything on the list, you’ll need a total of 1040 Sigrblot Tokens. The festival will last from August 4 through August 25, so there’s thankfully plenty of time to stock up on tokens and purchase the rewards.

Assassin’s Creed Vallalla is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.