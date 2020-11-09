Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – How to Customize Eivor

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla features a number of character customization options for Eivor, letting you tweak their hair, beard, and tattoos to your liking. While you can’t create your own custom protagonist, there are still plenty of ways to make your version of Eivor unique. You can’t change anything at the start of the game, aside from Eivor’s gender, but you can unlock character customization within the first few hours of the game. Here’s how to customize Eivor’s hair, beard, and tattoos in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

All character customization in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is handled at the Tattoo Shop in Ravensthorpe. You can construct the Tattoo Shop as soon as you unlock the settlement, but you will need an adequate amount of supplies and raw materials to build it. After you add the building to the settlement, you can customize Eivor’s hair, beard, and tattoos inside and purchase new styles and colors if you have enough money.

You start with a limited number of hairstyles and tattoo designs, but you can find many more throughout the world. Just like customization items for your horse and longship, you can get new items to customize Eivor by completing certain quests, exploring certain areas, or visiting certain stores. If you’ve built the Trading Post in Ravensthorpe, you can buy some hairstyles, hair colors, and tattoo designs there, although the items in stock will be limited. Make sure to check out the shops in any town you come across to get as many customization items as possible. Different stores carry different things, and you never know which shop might have the tattoo design you’re looking for.

