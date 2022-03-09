AC Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok: Which Difficulty Should You Choose?

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok allows players a lot of flexibility when it comes to choosing difficulting. Whether you want a challenging combat difficulty with easy navigation and stealth or you want minimal navigational help with easy combat and hard stealth, the choice is yours. Here is everything you need to help you decide which difficulty to pick in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok.

Navigation Difficulty

There are three sections of difficulty in Dawn of Ragnarok starting with navigation. Each section will allow you to customize the exact experience you want to have. Here are the navigation difficulty options with what each option will give you in Dawn of Ragnarok:

Adventurer – More icons will guide you toward your rewards. Opportunities are visible from further away.

– More icons will guide you toward your rewards. Opportunities are visible from further away. Explorer – Feedback on world map opportunities and regular information on the compass.

– Feedback on world map opportunities and regular information on the compass. Pathfinder – Minimal HUD and World Map information for a more immersive experience.

It turns out that starting Dawn of Ragnarok isn’t the only part of the expansion with many options. Depending on how you want to play, you can choose to have more guidance for rewards that are off the beaten path or you can submerge yourself into the world of Svartalfheim with a minimal HUD. The choice is yours.

Combat Difficulty in Dawn of Ragnarok

The next section of difficulty is combat. There are six options when it comes to the difficulty of combat in Dawn of Ragnarok. Also, don’t worry about being at the right Power Level because there is a workaround for that. With this level of customization, you’ll easily be able to choose exactly what kind of experience you want. Here is every combat difficulty option:

Saga (Story) – A light combat experience for those who wish to immerse themselves in the story.

– A light combat experience for those who wish to immerse themselves in the story. Skald (Easy) – For those who prefer a good narrative experience over intense combat challenges, this setting is for you.

– For those who prefer a good narrative experience over intense combat challenges, this setting is for you. Vikingr (Default) – A balanced combat experience for those who wish to immerse themselves in the Viking ethos.

– A balanced combat experience for those who wish to immerse themselves in the Viking ethos. Berserkr (Hard) – For players that want a solid but fair combat challenge, the Berserkr is for you.

– For players that want a solid but fair combat challenge, the Berserkr is for you. Drengr (Very Hard) – An intense combat setting for the ultimate warrior. Enemy health and damage output are increased.

– An intense combat setting for the ultimate warrior. Enemy health and damage output are increased. Aesir (Nightmare) – For those who are ready to accept the pain no one could stand. This will be unbearable, but if you come out the other side, you will be a true champion.

Don’t worry about choosing the wrong difficulty because the difficulty can be changed at any time in the game. That means that if you want it to be more difficult or less, you’ll have that option after picking what you want at the start.

Stealth Difficulty in Dawn of Ragnarok

The last difficulty option in Dawn of Ragnarok is stealth. Here is each difficulty option in stealth and what they mean:

Saga (Story) – Guards are less alert, offering a lower risk of detection when using stealth.

– Guards are less alert, offering a lower risk of detection when using stealth. Apprentice (Easy) – Guards’ perception has been reduced for a less challenging experience.

– Guards’ perception has been reduced for a less challenging experience. Assassin (Default) – Regular guard perception and awareness settings.

– Regular guard perception and awareness settings. Master Assassin (Hard) – Guards’ perception is increased for enhanced realism, thus adding significant challenges.

And that is your guide to every difficulty option, what they mean, and how to choose the one for you. With so many options to choose from, you can play the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion in whatever way you want. For more, check out our Dawn of Ragnarok guides.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok is available now on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, and PC.