Dawn of Ragnarok Minimum Level: What is the Power Requirement for the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Expansion?

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok requires players to be at a specific Power Level before they begin their quest with Odin. But, don’t worry, Ubisoft is also generous and wants everybody, both newcomers and veterans, to have immediate access to their brand new DLC. Here is everything you need to know about what Power Level you need to be for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok.

What Power Level is Needed for Dawn of Ragnarok?

The Dawn of Ragnarok DLC requires players to be at Power Level 340 or higher. Before starting the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion, the game will tell you to come back when you are at Power Level 340. The current max Power Level in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is 430. With that in mind, players will need to have plunged many hours into the game in order to be ready for the Dawn of Ragnarok. But don’t worry, if you are brand new to the game or if you aren’t quite at Power Level 340 yet, there is a solution.

Clearly, Ubisoft wants everybody to enjoy their new expansion right away. To make sure everybody can do that, there is a Progression Boost option that will be offered to every player under Power Level 340. The Progression Boost will boost all participants to Power Level 340, making them ready for Dawn of Ragnarok.

Is the Progression Boost Worth It?

Here is everything that the Progression Boost will offer:

Your Power Level and Stats will be boosted to Power 340

A Gear set of Mythical quality will be loaned to you

A set of level 2 Abilities will be loaned to you

Players that choose to use the Progression Boost will keep all of the XP, Skill Points, loot, and upgrades they got in Dawn of Ragnarok upon their return to England. However, everything loaned to you with the Progression Boost will be returned and only be available in Dawn of Ragnarok.

Of course, if you want to brave Ragnarok on your own without the Progression Boost, you will have the option to do that. Svartalfheim is a dangerous place, but if you feel like you’re capable without the Progression Boost, you can brave it on your own.

And that is everything you need to know about the Power Level needed for Dawn of Ragnarok. If you’re interested in more help on your quests through Ragnarok, check out our Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok guides.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok is available now on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, and PC.