Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – How to Change Mount

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a massive game, so you’re going to want a mount to traverse the wide-open fields of England. You start with one simple horse at the beginning of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but you can change your mount to a different type of horse or even a different animal altogether if you meet certain requirements.

How to Change Your Mount in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

To change your mount, you must construct the Stable and Aviary building in your settlement. This building costs 400 supplies and 30 raw materials, and you can get these items by raiding nearby locations. Once the building is added to your settlement, speak to the stable master to change your active mount.

You start with just one horse, but you will also have access to a wolf mount if you own the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition. You can also buy additional horses if you have enough silver, but these mounts are nothing more than just cosmetic changes. Every mount in the game has the same speed, health, and stamina. If you’re willing to spend a little extra silver, however, you can upgrade your mounts at the Stable.

How to Customize and Upgrade Horses

You can customize and upgrade your horses in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as soon as you build the Stable and Aviary. Once you have unlocked this building, speak to the stable master and ask him to upgrade your mounts. You will be able to choose from three upgrade paths that focus on swimming, stamina, and health. If you want to customize your mount, you will have to purchase a different horse outright. Each horse you can buy is only a cosmetic change, each of them has the same stamina and speed.

These upgrades start out cheap, but they increase in price and usefulness as you level them up. The first swimming upgrade, for example, simply unlocks the ability for your horse to swim, but higher-level upgrades increase your horse’s swimming ability and help them swim faster. The horse swimming upgrade is one we recommend you purchase as soon as possible, but the other upgrades are nowhere near as essential and you should save your silver for more important things until you have a decent set of gear and have a decent chunk of change saved up.

