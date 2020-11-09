Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – How to Get Advanced Assassination

The Advanced Assassination skill in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla lets you assassinate powerful enemies in one shot, which is great for stealth-oriented players. The last game in the series, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, only let you perform a stealth attack on high-level enemies that would not kill them outright, but Valhalla lets you defeat anyone with this special ability. There are extra steps involved for enemies that are too strong for a standard assassination, but you can still take down anyone with ease as long as you get enough practice. If you want to spend most of the game playing stealthily, you should definitely prioritize getting this skill.

How to Unlock Advanced Assassination in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

You can assassinate powerful enemies with the Advanced Assassination skill, which allows you to kill a high-level foe in one shot with a timing-based attack. You can get it by unlocking the following skills in order from the center of the skill tree: Stealth>Way of the Raven>Melee>Stealth>Range>Melee>Health>Advanced Assassination. It takes eight skill points to unlock this ability if you follow the specified route.

You can get skill points fairly easily in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so you can get your hands on this skill very early in the game if you prioritize it over ranged and melee abilities. You don’t get the hidden blade until a few missions in, anyway, so you have time to complete side quests and optional raids to build up your skill point savings. Once Sigurd returns from his overseas adventures with his new Assassin friends in tow, they will give you a hidden blade and teach you the ways of assassination. This occurs roughly one to two hours into the game, so you can start stealth killing enemies very early on.

If you would rather not bother with this skill, you can turn on guaranteed assassinations in the settings menu if you prefer a more traditional Assassin’s Creed experience. It’s not the intended experience, but Ubisoft heard the complaints from fans about the assassination system in Origins and Odyssey and wanted to provide the option for hardcore fans of the franchise.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.