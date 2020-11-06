Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Which Version Should You Buy?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is almost upon us, set to launch for multiple platforms starting on Tuesday, November 10. Besides the choice of which platform you want to get the game for, there is also the choice of which version of the game you want to get. There are multiple different versions available for the game, with different content and prices across them. For this reason, we thought we’d break down what comes in each one and help you decide which one is best for you.

Which Version Should You Buy?

Those looking to buy Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have a few different options to choose from, with tiered pricing for each of them. There are five total versions of the game, though we will focus on four of them first that are still available.

First, we’ll start with the base game that will be available for $59.99 across all platforms, which like the others will include a free upgrade to next generation consoles when they launch next week. As with the other versions we are about to talk about, pre-ordering this will also get you something extra, though that really isn’t a reason for picking this version over the other. If you just want the base game and nothing more, this is the option for you.

Next up is the Gold Edition, costs $109.99 for consoles and $99.99 for PC. This is available in both physical and digital form, with the physical version being the better bang for you buck. This is because you get a steelbook with it that obviously you do not get with the digital version. The extra cost for the Gold Edition is due to the fact that it includes the Season Pass, though you can always buy it separately as well if you just wanted to get the regular edition now.

The Ultimate Edition is a tier up from the Gold, which retails for $129.99 at GameStop, but it appears to be $119.99 elsewhere. Like the Gold Edition, this one includes a steelbook and the Season Pass, with the digital version obviously not having the steelbook. That is not all though, as there is exclusive customization items included in what is known as the Ultimate Pack. This includes the Berserker Gear Pack, Berserker Settlement Pack, Berserker Longship Pack, and a Set of Runes. For the early part of the game, these are an upgrade on what you have and are definitely helpful, though $20 may be a bit much for them.

You couldn’t have a new Assassin’s Creed game without some sort of edition that comes with a statue and this time there are two, though only one is really available right now. The first of these is the Ragnarok Edition, which includes the game, Season Pass, a steelbook, and a male Eivor statuette. What you will notice is that it does not include the Ultimate Pack in it, so you have to decide whether you want the statuette or the exclusive content in-game. This will cost you $149.99 and can be bought from multiple retailers.

The Collector’s Edition is the last option and is a Ubisoft Store Exclusive has been sold out for awhile now. This one includes the game, Season Pass, Ultimate Pack, a 5 cm Male Eivor Viking Statuette, a 30 cm Female Eivor Figurine, premium certificate of authenticity, selected soundtrack, set of three lithographs, and a steelbook for a price of $199. You could always pay a premium online or maybe you have it pre-ordered and are trying to decide whether to cancel and get another version, but you won’t be able to get this on the Ubisoft Store unless they put more up at launch, which is unlikely.

Everything except the base version comes with the Season Pass like we said above, which includes a good bit of content it appears. For a further breakdown on that, check out our guide on whether you should buy the Season Pass or not as well, since that may influence which version you want to buy as well.

When it comes down to which version to buy, there is no real definitive version that will be for everyone. Those that like to collect game statues will definitely be interesting in the Ragnarok Edition, unless you are looking to pay a premium from a third party seller for the Collector’s Edition. If you do not want that, you may want to look at the cheaper options. If you need every cosmetic in the game, the Ultimate Edition will be necessary due to its exclusive content. The Gold Edition is kind of strange, as it’s literally just the base game and Season Pass combined together, even though you aren’t saving anything by buying them in one package. As a result, unless you know without a doubt you want the Season Pass later, you could just buy the base game and later pick up the Season Pass. If you just want to get them both in one fell swoop, just grab the Gold Edition and you’ll have it ready to download whenever it goes up.