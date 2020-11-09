Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has many abilities for all playstyles, but they work a bit differently than they did in previous games like Origins and Odyssey. In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you learn combat abilities by exploring and finding certain items than unlock specific skills. There is a skill tree in the game, but it’s mainly used to increase your stats and gain passive skills like the ability to dual-wield two-handed weapons or one-shot assassinate powerful enemies. Some abilities are hidden in high-level areas though, so you might not be able to get your hands on the abilities you want until later in the game. Here’s how to get more abilities in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

How to Get More Abilities in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

To get more abilities, you must find Books of Knowledge scattered throughout the world. Each book contains a specific ability, and they’re all well hidden. Books of Knowledge can typically be found behind locked doors in towns or inside buildings and caves in Raid locations.

When you’re near one, you will be able to see it on your compass. Like Wealth and other loot, they’re marked with gold icons. Their specific icon is shaped like a book. Each book teaches you a specific skill, so you can’t just pick and choose which abilities you learn when you find a new Book of Knowledge. For example, the Book of Knowledge hidden in Notfall in the Rygafylke region of Norway contains the Throwing Axe Fury ability. Keep an eye out while exploring new areas and talking Raids with your crew and you’re sure to come across a few abilities. Also, make sure to collect as many as you can in Norway during the first few hours of the game, as you won’t be able to return to the starting area for quite some time after progressing further in the story.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna (via the newly launched Ubisoft Channel). The game is also included with a Ubisoft+ subscription on PC.