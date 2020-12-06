Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: How to Get the Walk Through Fire Treasure

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest installment in Ubisoft’s long-running, fan-favorite Assassin’s Creed series. There are many treasures hidden across the game, some harder to find than others. An example of such treasures is the Walk Through Fire treasure, which is especially one of the harder treasures to locate. However, if you’re among those currently seeking out this treasure, this guide should help you out.

How to Get the Walk Through Fire Treasure

The Walk Through Fire treasure can oddly be located in a desolate cabin outside of snowy Fornburg. Enter the cabin, and you’ll see a conspicuous looking bamboo wall. It’s no surprise the treasure is behind that wall, so in order to get it, you’ll have to destroy it with fire. To do this, ignite the tip of your arrow with the burning fire found nearby and shoot the wall. This will cause both the bamboo and the room to ignite, consequently causing an explosion shortly after.

After the explosion, walk around the back of the building, and you’ll see a shelf blocking the entrance. Walk up to it, and you’ll notice you can move it. Push the shelf aside, and you’ll find the Walk Through Fire treasure. The treasure itself isn’t hard to acquire after you’ve located it, so as long as you follow these simple steps, you’ll get it in no time.