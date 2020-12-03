Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Where to find Wesberie

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest installment in Ubisoft’s long-running, fan-favorite Assassin’s Creed series. There are several locations players will encounter throughout their journey in the game, many of which will be compulsory to locate in order to progress the story. One such location is the Wesberie, which players are tasked to find in the Bloody Path to Peace quest. However, the area can be quite tricky for some to locate, so this guide will show you where to find it.

Where to find Wesberie

To find Wesberie, you’ll have to head towards the upper part of the map in Mercia, which you can get to by fast traveling if possible. Once you’ve arrived at Mercia, head west towards Sciropescire. Wesberie is just left of Sciropescire, but using your map will help locate it much easier. Once you’ve finally located Wesberie, you’ll then be asked to seek out Ivarr and Colbert. To find them, look around for a blue diamond that indicates where they are. You may also use Odin Sight to help guide you to them.

After locating them, you should then be able to complete the Bloody Path to Peace quest. Out of the many locations in the game, Wesberie isn’t especially hard to find, so by following this guide, you should be able to locate it in no time.

- This article was updated on:December 2nd, 2020