Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – How to Stack Cairn Stones

Cairn Stones are one of the many Mysteries that dot the English countryside in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and completing them will earn you a skill point. They may look innocuous, but these little challenges can be a physics nightmare if you try and brute force your way to success.

Cairn Stones in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are typically found along cliff edges overlooks.

While exploring England and beyond in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla you’ll sometimes find yourself crossing an overlook of sorts, typically jutting out over the landscape. If you see already completed cairn stones lining the path up then you’ve found a cairn stone Mystery. Simple walk up to the edge of the overlook to interact with the pile of stones resting there.

From here you’ll be taken to the cairn stone minigame in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which requires you to stack all the stones until the last one passes through the circle hovering above. You may be tempted to just pick up stones and slam them down on one another, but this is a sure-fire way to collapse your pile. There are a couple tricks you should be mindful of if you wish to succeed.

First, identify both the larger stones, and those with flatter surfaces. Larger stones are heavier and are less likely to tumble the lower they are in the pile. Flatter stones balance better, so you want to find a balance between the two to keep things stable. The stones for your cairn can be rotated with the triggers and analogue sticks, and you’ll need to use both options to properly place your stone.

Use the sticks to rotate, spin, and change the height of your stone. The left stick will raise/lower, spin, and slide your stone to the left and right. If you need to pull it forward or backwards rotate the camera with the right stick to then move it left or right in the direction you require. Spin the rock with the triggers to place it down on it’s most level surface, and repeat slowly. You want to watch your cairn, see how it balances, and note where the center of gravity lines up.

Once you successfully place the last cairn stone and it is level with or above the circle press B/Circle to validate your cairn. So long as it doesn’t tumble you’ll complete the challenge and be awarded one skill point. See, that wasn’t too hard! You just need to be patient and delicate to succeed at creating cairns in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.