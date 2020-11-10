Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – What is the Feast Buff?

In true Viking fashion, you can have massive feasts in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in your longhouse with your entire crew. These feasts aren’t just for show, either. Having a hearty meal in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will provide you with a feast buff, which can improve your abilities in combat and increase your stats for a limited time. The feast buff can help you overcome tough encounters and boss fights, so it’s a good strategy to never leave Ravensthorpe with an empty stomach. Here’s everything you need to know about feasts and the feast buff in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

How to Have a Feast in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

You can only have feasts in the Ravensthorpe settlement. At the longhouse, there is a bell you can ring that will summon your entire clan for a lavish feast. This feast will provide you with a feast buff that will last a short amount of time.

In order to have a feast, you must first construct a building that produces some sort of food. You can tell which buildings contribute toward the feast because they say “improves the feast buff” in their description. After adding at least one of these buildings to your settlement, you will be able to have a feast in your longhouse. Each building improves the feast buff in a unique way depending on what services and goods it creates.

What Does the Feast Buff Do?

The feast buff increases Eivor’s stats after eating during a feast. These stats range from damage to armor depending on the buildings you currently have in your settlement. Each building and its corresponding stat buff is listed below.

Bakery – Health

Health Brewery – Health

Health Cattle Farm – Ranged Damage

Ranged Damage Fowl Farm – Melee Damage

Melee Damage Grain Farm – Armor

Armor Alvis and Holger’s House – Assassination Damage

Assassination Damage Hunwald and Swanburrow’s House – Assassination Damage

These buildings are helpful, but so are many of the other things you can build in Ravensthorpe. Check out our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla settlement upgrades guide for a list of the best things to build when you’re first starting out.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.