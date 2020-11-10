Early in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you can encounter a world event where a woman named Bil asks you to find her missing comb. This side quest is located in the Rygjafylke region of Norway, which is the starting area of the game. There are people searching for Bil’s comb so they can win an evening of her company. These men have had no luck locating it, but it’s much closer than you may think. Here’s where to find the comb in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Where to Find the Comb in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

There is a note next to Bil titled “A Maiden’s Missive” that gives us a hint about the comb’s location.

“Hail, brave champions,

Come find my comb.

It is lost and lying low,

Where only the courageous go.

Be you bold of breath and blood,

Do not wallow in the mud,

Find me by the rushing waters,

And be my fish in shining armor.”

The poem speaks a lot about water and fish, and if you haven’t guessed already, the comb is hidden somewhere underwater. To find Bil’s comb in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, head to the rock in the center of the pool of water just in front of the waterfall. Dive into the water from there and use Odin’s Sight to locate a narrow crevice on the western side of the pool. At the bottom of the crevice, you will find an Elk-Antler Comb. Resurface and return the comb to Bil to complete The Comb of Champions world event.

Use the video below if you’re having trouble finding it.

Completing this world event will reward you with a couple of skill points that you can use to unlock new abilities. This world event can be found very early in the game, so it’s a great opportunity to get some new abilities in your arsenal before taking on tougher quests.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.