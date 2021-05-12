Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids – How to Get the Ceremonial Sickle

The Ceremonial Sickle is a new weapon found in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids, which is also a brand new type of weapon you can dual wield. There is also an achievement you can complete by doing so, namely the “Double Trouble” Achievement and Trophy. You need to equip a sickle in both hands, which means the Ceremonial Sickle is only one of the sickles you can find in this new DLC. For more about it and to see how you can actually get it, take a look below.

Where to find and how to get the Ceremonial Sickle in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids

First things first, being a brand new weapon in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you can expect the Ceremonial Sickle to be found in a new location as well. Within the Connacht region, you need to travel south. You are looking for an enemy encampment filled with druid fighters west of the Abbey, almost reaching the borders of the map. Inside this camp, there is a Wealth chest waiting to be opened, with the Ceremonial Sickle inside.

The chest itself can be found in a shrine-like spot, which you can easily locate after eliminating the enemies patrolling the area. It is highly suggested to do so, since if you alert them you can find yourself surrounded in mere seconds. While not that tough to beat, they can end up troublesome, wasting precious time of getting the precious sickle. After you do assassinate as many as needed, open the chest and claim your reward.

By equipping the Ceremonial Sickle in one hand and the Bone Sickle in the other, you can complete the Double Trouble Achievement right away. Not only that, but they are very fun weapons to use as well, so it’s like hitting two birds with one stone. Enjoy!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. For more related content about the game, take a look at our playlist right here.