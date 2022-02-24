Atelier Sophie 2 Atelier Workshop Explained: How to Change Appearance and Craft Items

Atelier Sophie 2 features one of the most charming casts of characters in recent history. The titular character is the human embodiment of adorable, so you may want to try to find the perfect outfit to encapsulate that. You may also need to figure out how to save, how to sleep, and a few more things to do in your workshop.

Following this simple guide, you’ll be able to find out how to change not only Sophie’s and the crew’s outfits, but how to make sure you are well prepared for the journey ahead!

How to Change Appearance in Atelier Sophie 2

When starting up Sophie’s adventure in Erde Wiege, she’ll start in her signature blue overcoat, red dress, and cute little headband. However, if you want to change things up, you won’t have to wait very long to do so!

Going into the Atelier for the first time, you are brought to a desk where you can save your game, and you can change outfits from this point on. Fans of the series who have purchased the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions can equip Swim Suits, or a special outfit that matches her Grandmother’s old alchemy outfit, too.

Item Synthesis Explained

You are also able to utilize your Atelier, or your Alchemy Workshop from here, which allows you to create new items, using your gathered materials from out in the field. Using your cauldron is as easy as walking in front of it and pressing the selection button (X on PS5, PS4), and starting the process of creation.

Taking a nap to restore your health and magic is also possible here, as there is a row of beds next to the save station that allows you to take a load off and great yourself nursed back to proper health. Using these are simple, as well, just walk directly up to one of the beds and press your selection button on them to go forth to sleepy town.

One of the most important things that you can do here, as well, is check out the chest next to your Alchemy Cauldron, which houses all of your current supplies. From here, you’ll be able to take a look and see if there are any unneeded materials and how many open slots you have for new materials to be stored. You can sell your items at the shop downtown to make some extra Cole, or in-game, currency to purchase more items if you’re having a hard time finding them in the wild.

As a central hub, the Atelier is a great spot to get accustomed to, as it houses just about everything you need to succeed in the game, as well as a way to customize your characters a little more to your liking.

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is available February 25th, 2022 on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2022