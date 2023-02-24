Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering what the Atomic Heart Ballerina puzzle solution is so you can unlock the door and get to Petrov in the Theater? Unfortunately, at this point in the game, Petrov has lost his mind and is making you jump through all sorts of crazy hoops before you can locate him. Before doing so, one of the last steps is posing four ballerinas in specific poses to open a door at the end of the hallway you find yourself in.

However, like other puzzles, there is no hint into what position you should pose them in, and the only help from P-3 is his typical sarcastic remarks. Don’t worry, though. We have exactly what you need to solve this puzzle. Here is the Atomic Heart Ballerina puzzle solution to get to Petrov quickly.

How to Solve the Ballerina Puzzle in Atomic Heart

To open the doors in this hallway, you must pose the ballerinas so their shadow looks like they made the final killing blow on the hanging bodies. You can do so by interacting with the ballerina by pressing the red button on each platform.

When you press the red button, you will be given a choice of ballerina poses by Charles, and you will need to pick the correct ones. Here are the four poses you need to pick, starting at the beginning of the room and going to the locked door.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will want to pose the first ballerina using Croisée in the fifth position, arms in the third position.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will want to pose the second ballerina using Relevé in the fifth position. Effacé. Arms upright and loose in an allongé.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will want to pose the third ballerina using Attitude.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will want to pose the fourth ballerina using A la seconde, arms free.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The gates will open once you have posed all four ballerinas, and your quest marker will update itself automatically. There isn’t a visible queue other than the sound of the doors opening, but it can be easy to miss.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023