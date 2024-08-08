Baldur’s Gate 3 Gale Approval and Romance Guide: Likes, Dislikes & Dialogue Choices [Patch 6]

Gale is a smooth-talking, good-hearted companion in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’re not playing him as an Origin character and want to romance him, learning his likes and dislikes is a good way to win the Waterdeep wizarding prodigy’s heart.

Before being abducted by the Nautiloid, Gale held close relations with Mystra, the goddess of magic – and even shared a romantic relationship with her.

How To Increase Gale’s Approval in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Larian Studios

Gale can be a bit hard to figure out. He’s a heroic and kind-hearted individual, but is also extremely driven by ambition and logic. Gale appreciates when you save lives and make decisions that benefit others, such as choosing to save the tiefling camp in Act 1. Additionally, showing an interest in magic and allowing him to rant about his interests will also build up your relationship.

Gale’s Likes

Demonstrating intelligence

Protecting allies and other NPCs

Showing magical knowledge

Using nonviolent solutions to problems

Displaying kindness to others

Petting Scratch & the Owlbear cub at camp

Respecting other people’s privacy and boundaries – especially his early on

Giving him Magic Items to consume in Act 1

Gale’s Dislikes

Unnecessary violence

Recklessness

Ignorance to the world around you

Lack of curiosity

Distrusting him

How To Romance Gale

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To romance Gale, you need to make your decisions with his approval in mind. It’s the same process you go through when looking for approval of any character in the game. There are numerous instances and encounters at the campsite with Gale that could shape his perception of you.

Act 1 Romance Choices

There are way too many ways to make Gale like you during Act 1. The Wizard of Waterdeep will notice and approve of your behavior every time you save NPCs from danger, demonstrate heroism, show empathy, avoid unnecessary violence, and engage in intelligent conversations. Just make sure to entertain his curiosity, act like a hero, and take his concerns seriously.

Act 2 Romance Choices

One of the most effective ways to romance Gale is by completing his companion quest, “Wizard of Waterdeep”. However, there are other things that you can only do in Act 2 to make Gale like you more:

Shuffle the board in the game between Mol and Raphael

Do not drink Jaheira’s wine when you first meet her

Tell Arabella you found her parents dead.

Ask Elminster why you’re facing the Absolute alone if even the gods know about its threat.

Let Gale teach you magic.

Act 3 Romance Choices

In Act 3, several dialogue choices can influence Gale’s approval. For example, inside the House of Hope, refuse to remove your clothes and pledge your body to Raphael’s personal incubus, Haarlep. You can also persuade Gale to join you in bed with the Drow twins. When he expresses his doubts, tell him: “Your body looks great“ to earn his approval.

