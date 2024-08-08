Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Collage-style image featuring official screencaps of Gale from Baldur's Gate 3
Category:
GAME GUIDES

Baldur’s Gate 3 Gale Approval and Romance Guide: Likes, Dislikes & Dialogue Choices [Patch 6]

Davi Braid
  and 
Anna Williams
|

Published: Aug 8, 2024 11:58 am

Gale is a smooth-talking, good-hearted companion in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’re not playing him as an Origin character and want to romance him, learning his likes and dislikes is a good way to win the Waterdeep wizarding prodigy’s heart.

Recommended Videos

Before being abducted by the Nautiloid, Gale held close relations with Mystra, the goddess of magic – and even shared a romantic relationship with her.

How To Increase Gale’s Approval in Baldur’s Gate 3

How-to-Revive-Gale-in-Baldurs-Gate-3
Image: Larian Studios

Gale can be a bit hard to figure out. He’s a heroic and kind-hearted individual, but is also extremely driven by ambition and logic. Gale appreciates when you save lives and make decisions that benefit others, such as choosing to save the tiefling camp in Act 1. Additionally, showing an interest in magic and allowing him to rant about his interests will also build up your relationship.

Gale’s Likes

  • Demonstrating intelligence
  • Protecting allies and other NPCs
  • Showing magical knowledge
  • Using nonviolent solutions to problems
  • Displaying kindness to others
  • Petting Scratch & the Owlbear cub at camp
  • Respecting other people’s privacy and boundaries – especially his early on
  • Giving him Magic Items to consume in Act 1

Gale’s Dislikes

  • Unnecessary violence
  • Recklessness
  • Ignorance to the world around you
  • Lack of curiosity
  • Distrusting him

How To Romance Gale

WDW2
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To romance Gale, you need to make your decisions with his approval in mind. It’s the same process you go through when looking for approval of any character in the game. There are numerous instances and encounters at the campsite with Gale that could shape his perception of you.

Act 1 Romance Choices

There are way too many ways to make Gale like you during Act 1. The Wizard of Waterdeep will notice and approve of your behavior every time you save NPCs from danger, demonstrate heroism, show empathy, avoid unnecessary violence, and engage in intelligent conversations. Just make sure to entertain his curiosity, act like a hero, and take his concerns seriously.

Act 2 Romance Choices

One of the most effective ways to romance Gale is by completing his companion quest, “Wizard of Waterdeep”. However, there are other things that you can only do in Act 2 to make Gale like you more:

  • Shuffle the board in the game between Mol and Raphael
  • Do not drink Jaheira’s wine when you first meet her
  • Tell Arabella you found her parents dead.
  • Ask Elminster why you’re facing the Absolute alone if even the gods know about its threat.
  • Let Gale teach you magic.

Act 3 Romance Choices

In Act 3, several dialogue choices can influence Gale’s approval. For example, inside the House of Hope, refuse to remove your clothes and pledge your body to Raphael’s personal incubus, Haarlep. You can also persuade Gale to join you in bed with the Drow twins. When he expresses his doubts, tell him: “Your body looks great to earn his approval.

Reviewed on
Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Davi Braid
Davi Braid
Davi Braid is a Staff Writer for Attack of the Fanboy with a passion for storytelling. He has been a full-time writer for the past 5 years. His work spans RPGs, Fighting Games, and many other genres, showcasing his versatility and broad interests. With a degree in International Relations, his writing has been published across various outlets and niches. Leaving a traditional office job, he built a career as a writer, embracing new genres and discovering hidden gems in gaming.
twitter facebook
Author
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.