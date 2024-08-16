Baldur’s Gate 3 Lae’zel Approval and Romance Guide | Likes, Dislikes, and Dialogue Choices [Patch 6]

If you’re interested in befriending, or even romancing Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s important to understand her completely, including her likes and dislikes throughout the story.

Lae’zel is hands down one of the best companions Baldur’s Gate 3. She is a formidable Githyanki fighter, considered powerful even among her Mind Flayer-hunting kin. She can be hard to please early in Act 1, but once you get to know her, she has a soft side.

How To Increase Lae’zel’s Approval in Baldur’s Gate 3

Lae’zel, like many other characters of Baldur’s Gate 3, has a strong personality – especially when she joins your party in Act 1. Gaining a character’s approval is key to triggering specific romantic events, and deepening you relationship with them enough to sway them in critical moments throughout the game.

Lae’zel’s Likes

Lae’zel is all about demonstrating power and conviction. She is a powerful fighter who sees diplomacy as a tool used only by weaklings. You can’t appear inferior if you want to earn her admiration. Always behave as a strong and assertive warrior, even when it may be viewed as cruel. Here’s a list of things Lae’zel approves of:

Demonstrating combat skills and prowess.

Taking assertive and decisive actions.

Prioritizing personal goals over helping others.

Expressing determination to find a cure for ceremorphosis.

Supporting self-preservation and acknowledging the need for protection.

Accepting challenges and facing them head-on.

Displaying strength and resistance to external influences.

Exhibiting a ruthless demeanor.

Remaining composed and resisting external pressures.

Engaging in combat, especially against formidable opponents.

Demonstrating dominance and superiority.

Lae’zel’s Dislikes

As mentioned above, if you want Lae’Zel to like you, she can’t perceive you as someone who is beneath her. Choosing a path that makes you look weak or cowardly is an easy way to make her dislike you. Here’s a list of things Lae’zel disapproves of:

Choosing non-confrontational or submissive approaches.

Attempting to negotiate or persuade others peacefully.

Engaging in degrading or undignified activities.

Showing sympathy or compassion towards others.

Demonstrating a lack of conviction or assertiveness.

Succumbing to external pressures or influences.

How To Romance Lae’zel

Before you can have a romantic scene with Lae’zel, you must progress enough in the campaign for her to notice your actions and make sure that she won’t see you in a negative light. For that to happen, you must consider what she’d think of your actions and choose what to do accordingly. Her perception of you may fluctuate based on the unfolding events in the story and interactions at the campsite.

Act 1 Dialogue & Romance Choices

To romance Lae’zel, you have to make choices to prove to her that you’re capable of being no-nonsense. Her initial romance scene can be unlocked pretty easily, by doing things like letting her put Zorru down in the Tiefling camp. You can also make pro-Gith statements and firmly align yourself with her views while demonstrating strength in roleplay situations. Always choose dialogue options that make you look powerful and threatening, and take Lae’zel’s side when she explains how to deal with the Mind Flayer tadpoles.

Act 2 Dialogue & Romance Choices

If you maintain Lae’zel’s approval, she will eventually admit how much you’ve been on her mind. Then, she will challenge you to a one-on-one duel during a long rest in your camp. Regardless of who wins the duel, her romance will progress.

Winning the duel makes Lae’zel realize you’re strong enough to protect her. However, if Lae’zel wins, she realizes her love for you prevents her from causing you any harm. After this point, the two of you are in an exclusive relationship.

Act 3 Dialogue & Romance Choices

During Act 3, things will depend on what happened to Lae’zel during Act 1 and Act 2. If she remained loyal to the Lich Queen Vlaakith, Lae’zel will eventually end her relationship with you. It seems that being a dragon rider for the Lich Queen while distracting herself with your companionship isn’t something she can balance. If Lae’zel’s loyalty switches and she decides to be loyal to Orpheus instead, your relationship with her will endure and can will influence the game’s ending.

