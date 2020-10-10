Baldur’s Gate 3 – How to Rest

Even the toughest adventurers need a break sometimes. Resting is a core part of Dungeons & Dragons, and the mechanic is a big part of Baldur’s Gate 3 as well. There are two main types of rests in Baldur’s Gate 3: Long Rests and Short Rests. Each type has its own advantages and benefits, so you’ll need to know when you should rest and which type of rest your party needs when you’re out exploring the wilds. Here’s how to rest in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Short Rest

To short rest in Baldur’s Gate 3, click the closed eye icon on the right side of your minimap. Taking a short rest will cause 15 minutes to pass in-game and recover a portion of your party members’ HP. This is a great way to keep your characters healed without wasting potions or spells.

Short rests can be used any time outside of combat. Certain spells will be refilled, but make sure to check what type of rest is required to refill your spells and abilities because some require Long Rests. You can only perform one Short Rest before needing to take a Long Rest to end the day. After using a Short Rest, the icon will be greyed out until it is available again.

How to Long Rest

To take a Long Rest in Baldur’s Gate 3, you have to make camp. To do so, click the campfire icon to the right of your minimap. You can take a Long Rest at any time outside of combat, and you will be sent to your camp once you press the button. Once at camp, head to an available bed and go to sleep to move on to the next day and restore your abilities, spells, and HP. Time will advance eight hours upon doing so.

While you’re at camp, make sure to check in on your party members and see how they’re feeling. Some of Baldur’s Gate 3’s best moments occur at camp and can be missed if you don’t talk to your companions. This can also lead to romance later down the line, so don’t neglect anyone you have your eye on.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available now on PC and Google Stadia. The game is currently in early access with a full release planned after a year in early access development.