Baldur’s Gate 3 Stop the Presses Quest Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Stop the Presses is a time-sensitive quest in Baldur’s Gate 3. It has many objectives, and they must all be completed before your reputation is ruined in the city.

It is amazing how much creativity is involved in the many different quests and side quests of this game. Not only can your actions change the way NPCs react to you, but the actions of NPCs can do the same. Of course, things will end up differently depending on your choices and if you’re successful when trying to stop others from defaming you.

How to Stop the Presses in Baldur’s Gate 3

Talk to the editor of the Baldur’s Mouth Gazette

Do not take a long rest. If you do, you will fail this quest.

Enter the basement of Baldur’s Mouth without getting caught

Change the headline to a positive one

Check tomorrow’s paper

Start your quest by talking to the editor of the Baldur’s Mouth Gazette (X: -47; Y: -48). You’ll meet a journalist, Estra Stir, who will inform you that you’re set to star in the next edition of Baldur’s Mouth Gazette. You’ll learn that Ettvard Needle has written an article for the next Baldur’s Mouth edition that could ruin your reputation. Your task is to stop it from being printed by sneaking into the basement and stopping his plans before the next paper is published.

Related: Should You Drink Formula Gruna in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Search for the Baldur’s Mouth printing press. Once you find it, you’ll see that you can change which headline article is printed in tomorrow’s edition. Inside the Baldur’s Mouth printing press, you’ll find a fey creature named Jelliwig. If you befriend Jelliwig, he will swap the tomorrow’s headline article for you. Look for a discarded article within the Baldur’s Mouth building that reflects positively on you. Once found, you can get it published in place of the planned hit piece.

Now that you have a positive headline, figure out how to load it into the printer. With Jelliwig’s help, you can get it loaded into tomorrow’s edition before it prints. After successfully swapping out the negative headline with a positive one, check tomorrow’s paper to ensure your reputation remains intact.

Depending on your actions, the quest can end in several ways:

If you fail to stop the negative headline from printing, your reputation around the city will be damaged.

If you destroy the Baldur’s Mouth printing press, the negative headline about you won’t be printed.

If you deal with Ettvard directly, today’s paper will instead cover his demise.

If you successfully swap the headlines, the Baldur’s Mouth headlines should be singing your praises.

If you prevent any mention of you at all, your reputation will remain intact.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2023