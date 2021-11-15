Battlefield 2042: Can You Disable Hazard Zone AI Bots?

Can You Disable Bots in Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone?

Hazard Zone is one of three main modes in Battlefield 2042, and tasks players with dropping into the map with a squad of, retrieving Data Drives and racing to an extraction point to safely bank them for credits. A unique feature of Hazard Zone are the bots that guard said Data Drives, and assault the player when trying to extract. But can you disable the bots in Battlefield 2042 ‘s Hazard Zone? We’re here to answer that question.

No, you can’t disable bots when playing Hazard Zone in Battlefield 2042. Unlike All-Out Warfare, which offers the choice between playing against real players or AI, Hazard Zone always feature bots in every game of Hard Zone. These are known as ‘Occupying Forces’ and defend key territories. particularly satellite drops. Real players are involved in Hard Zone, too, however and you’ll be facing off against plenty of both before extracting.

Having AI-controlled enemies provides a shakeup to the usual Battlefield formula and ensures that Data Drives aren’t a walk-in-the-park to obtain; an especially important factor when the overarching objective focuses around them. The contrast between real players and bots not only works well, but can actually be beneficial due to how Dark Market Credits are earned.

Dark Market Credits, which are used to purchase weapons and gear, can be earned by killing Occupying Forces. This is especially useful for new players that have yet to earn Credits, as they are still able to be earned when no Data Drives are extracted, and don’t require a win to obtain. Some squads will even enter games purely to farm Occupying Forces to earn enough Credits to spend on more serious games. You can read more about Occupying Force farming in our Hard Zone Dark Market Credit guide.

EA describe Occupying Forces as “an ever present and essential part of the Hazard Zone experience, and will pose a dangerous challenge in safely extracting with your recovered Data Drives.” on their official website, so it’s unlikely that we will have an option to disable them in future updates.

Don’t forget to check out ‘Five Tips for Battlefield 2042’s Hazard Zone‘ to master Hard Zone and earn those all-important Dark Market Credits. We also have a guide on how to get Weapons and Attachments in Hazard Zone, if you are trying out the new mode for the first time.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2021