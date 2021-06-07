Battlefield June 9 Event: How to Watch the Battlefield 6 Reveal

The reveal event for the new Battlefield game is confirmed to take place on June 9, and you can tune into the live event to get a sneak peek at the next mainline entry in the series since 2018. Battlefield 6 is one of the most highly-anticipated titles in the series’ history, and fans are incredibly hungry for new information about the game. The last two entries in the franchise were World War 1 and World War 2 shooters, so the Battlefield series hasn’t seen a mainline modern-day entry since Battlefield 4 in 2013. Battlefield 6 is rumored to take place in the modern-day or near future, so it should provide a breath of fresh air for fans of the series. Here’s how to watch the Battlefield 6 reveal event live.

How to Watch the Battlefield Reveal Event

The Battlefield reveal will take place on Wednesday, June 9 at 7 AM PT/ 10 AM ET. You can watch the event live on the Battlefield YouTube channel. The stream is officially titled “Countdown to Reveal Trailer,” so it’s unlikely that the reveal will happen at the exact moment the stream begins. When the stream kicks off at 7 AM PT on June 9, expect to see a countdown to the actual trailer premiere. The trailer has been rumored to be 5 minutes long though, so there’s a lot to see once the trailer is actually revealed.

The official Battlefield Twitter account has been releasing cryptic teasers in the days leading up to the official reveal. They all feature strange glitches that seem to hint at a technological or futuristic theme for the new game. Most of the leaks that have happened over the past few weeks state the game takes place in the near future, and Battlefield 2042 has been a popular rumored title for the game. Of course, we won’t know for sure what the game will actually be until the reveal trailer drops on June 9. E3 press conferences are also happening a few days after the reveal event, so there’s a good chance Battlefield will appear at the show. EA isn’t hosting an event at E3, but Battlefield could always show up during the Microsoft press conference given their history together.

The new Battlefield is rumored to be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.