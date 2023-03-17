Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – All Cereza Skills and How to Get Each

Image: PlatinumGames Inc.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is the latest installment of the beloved Bayonetta series. Even though it is very different from the others, fans love what it brought to the table. Like many other adventure games, Cereza and the Lost Demon features a skill tree where players can invest points and resources to strengthen their character. This guide will cover all Cereza skills and what players must do to unlock each.

How to Unlock All Cereza Skills in Bayonetta Origins

The grid below will show all unlockable skills for Cereza and the requirement to unlock each. The good news is that a handful of these skills are unlocked by default—giving players an excellent leg to stand on from the start.

Players must find and unlock the Sanctuary first before unlocking new skills. The Sanctuary is a safe place where players can unlock new skills, save their game, create new items, etc. Without further ado, here are Cereza’s skills in the new Bayonetta.

Skill Description How to Unlock Absorption 1 Sucessfully use Thorn Bind on an enemy to recover a little magic. 450 Onyx Roses. Big Pockets 1 Hold more items. 200 Onyx Roses. Dodge Roll Use L-stick to evade with Cereza. 100 Onyx Roses. Infernal Bond Increase the rate you recover magic while in Hug Mode. 500 Onyx Roses. Magic Share Switch to Hug Mode in battle to gradually recover your magic. Default. Multi-Bind 1 Increases the capacity of the Spell cooldown gauge, allowing Cereza to use Thorn Bind twice back to back. 550 Onyx Roses and 1 Moon Pearl. Pick-up Wave Pick up Cheshire to create a small shockwave that stuns nearby enemies. 700 Onyx Roses and 1 Moon Pearl. Quick Recast 1 Slightly increases the speed at which the spell cooldown gauge recovers. 450 Onyx Roses. Thorn Bind Hold ZL to summon Infernal thorns that can bind enemies. Default. Venom Thorn 1 While casting Thorn Bind on an enemy their movement will be slowed down. 450 Onyx Roses. Witch Pulse While holding ZL tilt L-stick with the right timing to infuse magic into plants and other objects. Default.

As you can see, you will need essential resources to unlock stronger skills. Moon Pearls are the tougher ones to find, so check out our guide on how to find them.

Now that you understand how to unlock all the skills for Cereza, take some time to learn how to play as Jeanne. This will allow players to play as Jeanne and partake in her mini-game. Just be prepared to complete the entire game with Cereza—13 main chapters.

If you have yet to make the jump and purchase the latest Bayonetta game, a demo out now will help make up your decision. It is a great way to give the player an understanding of how the game works. Even better, progress will carry over to the full game. So, in other words—any Cereza skill the player unlocks in the demo will also appear in-game once they purchase the full version.

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023