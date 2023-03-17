Best Abilities to Get First in Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Image: Nintendo

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon will introduce players to the titular witch’s first adventure. In this title, Cereza partners up with a monstrous demon whom she names Cheshire and uses to battle deadly forest creatures. Those familiar with the game’s recent demo might not be aware of the full extent of Cereza’s skills. It’s possible to unlock more as one explores Avalon Forest, but there are some abilities players should get first in Bayonetta Origins.

Which Abilities Should Players Unlock First in Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon?

When you first get the chance to unlock new abilities, you’ll be given a small selection to start out with. You’re practically forced to start with Charge Strike, but this is still a very useful skill to have. It synergizes with other skills later on, so you should make an effort to use it often during battles.

Here are some of the first skills you should unlock as soon as you can:

Dodge Roll/Demon Dodge — Both Cereza and Cheshire can unlock this ability at the start for 100 Onyx Roses or Avalon Drops, respectively. This will allow each character to dodge attacks, making them invincible. Especially helpful on Cereza since she lacks Cheshire’s Counter ability.

— Both Cereza and Cheshire can unlock this ability at the start for 100 Onyx Roses or Avalon Drops, respectively. This will allow each character to dodge attacks, making them invincible. Especially helpful on Cereza since she lacks Cheshire’s Counter ability. Chomp! (Cheshire) — Can be unlocked for 250 Avalon Drops. Instantly defeats a weakened enemy. This skill can be used on certain tougher foes with health bars, ending the fight early with little risk.

(Cheshire) — Can be unlocked for 250 Avalon Drops. Instantly defeats a weakened enemy. This skill can be used on certain tougher foes with health bars, ending the fight early with little risk. Multi-Bind (Cereza) — Requires 550 Onyx Roses and one Moon Pearl to learn. Allows Cereza to bind multiple enemies at once. This will also let you re-bind enemies more quickly after Cheshire breaks them out of the thorns.

(Cereza) — Requires 550 Onyx Roses and one Moon Pearl to learn. Allows Cereza to bind multiple enemies at once. This will also let you re-bind enemies more quickly after Cheshire breaks them out of the thorns. This Way! (Cheshire) — Can be unlocked for 500 Avalon Drops. Allows Cereza to “run” by holding Cheshire in front of her. This is surprisingly useful during certain encounters as it lets Cereza escape deadly situations more quickly than she’d normally be able to.

How to Unlock More Abilities

You first get access to skills when moving through Chapter 3. After that, you’ll periodically gain more chances to unlock further powers by progressing through the main story. You should be sure to check your skills after destroying Elemental Cores, as that will usually be what allows both Cereza and Cheshire to expand their range of abilities.

Certain skills will be more useful as you continue playing Bayonetta Origins. You’ll unlock more than just new skills by completing the game, so choose your next abilities carefully! Neglect some in favor of smarter choices and you won’t need to spend hours looking for every Moon Pearl or Inferno Fruit.

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023