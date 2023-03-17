Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon: How to Get Moon Pearls

Image: Platinum Games

As you go through Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, you’ll come into contact with several items you’ll rely on to boost your abilities and power to keep up with the competition. Harnessing your powers is something Cereza relies incredibly heavily on, so being able to power up with items is essential for every player.

Moon Pearls are one of the many items you’ll need to collect during your adventure, and despite their elusive nature, they will become essential as you come up against more challenging enemies toward the end of the game. So, if you’re struggling to find them and want to ensure your powers don’t fall behind what’s expected, read on.

Where to Find Moon Pearls in Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Moon Pearls are among the many rewards player may receive when completing Tir Na Nog challenges within various areas in Avalon Forest. Although these challenges are optional, they’re worth completing if you want to farm a variety of rewards and materials that will come in handy later down the line. Moon Pearls, in particular, have important uses, so they’re essential to collect when possible.

Related: Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon: How to Play As Jeanne

To keep Tir Na Nog challenges exciting, they don’t consist of the same challenges each time. Instead, when you take on a challenge, there’s a possibility you’ll have to solve a puzzle or face combat sessions, or a mixture of both, so there’s plenty to appreciate alongside the rewards on offer. In addition, since they are optional to complete, you won’t be locked out of their rewards if you don’t complete them immediately.

When Cereza is ready to power up some of her abilities and learn powers such as immobilizing foes during battle sequences, Moon Pearls are capable of unlocking the more powerful end of the skill tree, so regarding things that Onyx Roses don’t unusually unlock, which is what makes them so important.

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023