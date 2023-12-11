Best Akimbo Renetti Zombies Build in Modern Warfare 3

Image: Activision

Custom loadouts are the best part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3‘s Zombies mode. If you want to survive the more difficult parts of the Urzikstan Exclusion Zone and the deadly Dark Aether, you’ll want a strong weapon by your side.

Many MW3 Zombies players swear by the Akimbo Renetti when they’re mowing down hordes of undead foes. While it may not seem as powerful as assault rifles or light machine guns because of its small frame, the Renetti is a monster when you dual-wield it and Pack-a-Punch it a few times. With its superior mobility, you’ll be able to run circles around the Zombies that chase you.

Best Renetti MW3 Zombies Build

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This Akimbo Renetti build focuses on increasing the weapon’s hip fire accuracy and ammo count, keeping you in the action longer and letting you keep your distance from the undead hordes. There are many ways to build the Renetti, but this is the best Akimbo Renetti build out there.

Muzzle : Ster45 Skyfury Compensator

: Ster45 Skyfury Compensator Barrel: MLX Short Competition Barrel

MLX Short Competition Barrel Laser: Verdant Hook Mounted Laser

Verdant Hook Mounted Laser Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: Akimbo Renetti

With the Ster45 Skyfury Compensator, the Renetti’s recoil will be much easier to control. You’ll appreciate that extra stability because the MLX Short Competition Barrel increases the pistol’s fire rate even higher than it already is. Since this is a dual-wielding build, the Verdant Hook Mounted Laser will help you shoot straight with dramatically increased hip fire accuracy.

Related: Best Tyr Akimbo Zombies Build in Modern Warfare 3

As is the case with most dual-wielding builds, the 50 Round Drum is a must-have so you don’t have to spend so much time reloading. Any drawbacks from the increased ammo count are negated by the fact that you’re going to be hip firing in an Akimbo setup. Finally, make sure you choose Akimbo Renetti as the Rear Grip option (duh).

Even though it’s a pistol, the Renetti is one of the best guns to use in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies because of its incredible mobility and surprising firepower. With one in each hand, you’ll be able to brave the Dark Aether and keep Zombies away from you while you work on the USB Stick easter egg across Urzikstan. While this pistol build might not be well-suited for boss fights like Gormgant or Greylorm, it’s exceptional at clearing hordes of undead foes while grinding Contracts.

- This article was updated on December 11th, 2023