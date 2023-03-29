Image: San Diego Studio, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

In MLB The Show 23, players can make use of a wide array of different batting stances as they strive to become an absolute menace while at the bat. But which of the available stances is the best? Now, in order to turn you into an unstoppable Home Run machine, here’s the best batting stance in MLB The Show 23.

Best Batting Stance in MLB The Show 23

First of all, it’s important to point out that, differently from how the Jumpshots work on NBA 2K23, your base stance will only majorly affect your performance if used with its default settings, as MLB The Show 23 allows players to customize their stance to a level way beyond its base.

With that said, for those looking for batting stances capable of excelling but who do not want to get too deep into the specifics of creating their own personalized style, the game’s best would be either Mike Trout or the Legend Stance 7, which heavily resembles that of Barry Bonds. Shohei Ohtani’s can also be considered one of the game’s best.

We consider the stances the best in the game as they are as straightforward as it gets, all while allowing you to be both quick and pack quite a bit of power. They also feature pretty distinctive body movements, which may help you time your swings.

You will be able to spot the Mike Trout stance on page 48. Shohei Ohtani’s, on the other hand, can be found on page 35.

Now that you know which are the best base batting stances in MLB The Show 23, don’t forget to check out how to turn on the catcher glove while playing on any difficulty or game mode.

- This article was updated on March 28th, 2023