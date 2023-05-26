Image: Roblox Corporation and Bax Studio

Creating a significant build in Roblox’s RH2: The Journey can take some work. With so many stats to tweak, it can be challenging to allocate points to the right skill and make your player shine on the basketball court. But players can turn three positions into dominating builds that can even put Steph Curry to shame. These positions include Point Guard, Small Forward, and Shooting Guard. Here are the best builds in RH2: The Journey.

Top Builds for Roblox’s RH2: The Journey

Below you will find the best three builds for Roblox’s RH2: The Journey. You can adjust the stats as you see fit, but the numbers should fall to what I have put below. Also, choose the Takeover and Team Boost in this guide, as they provide great buffs for everyone on your team and your character — especially when it comes to making more shots and scoring points.

Best Point Guard Build in RH2: The Journey

Below you will find the best build for a Point Guard — designed to be quick and nail baskets from far and short distances with ease.

Position: Point Guard

Dominant Hand: Left Hand

Height: 6’2

Weight: 180 lbs

Character Voice: It doesn’t matter

Best Stats for Point Guard

Below are the best stats for each category to create the best Point Guard.

Finishing Stats

Close Shot – 25

Driving Layup – 80

Driving Dunk -25

Standing Dunk – 25

Post Control – 25

Shooting Stats

Mid-Range Shot – 84

Three Point Shot – 80

Free Throw – 92

Playmaking Stats

Post Accuracy – 87

Ball Handle – 95

Speed with Ball – 92

Defending/Rebounding Stats

Interior Defense – 25

Perimeter Defense – 75

Steal – 70

Block – 25

Rebound -25

Physicals Stats

Speed – 91

Acceleration- 90

Strength -25

Vertical – 49

Stamina – 91

Takeover and Team Boost

Having these two boosts as a point guard is a must. The Perimeter Enforcer will increase your all-around defense, making it easier to focus on getting the ball back and draining baskets. While the Team Boost, Flight Crew, will improve dunking skills. Having high defense and high dunking boosts will have you stealing and dunking before the ball even leaves one side of the court.

Perimeter Enforcer – Shut down the perimeter. This takeover improves Perimeter Defense, Steal, and Acceleration alongside a moderate boost to all Defense Rebounding Stats and a minor boost to all other stats.

Flight Crew Team Boost – Fly together – boost your teammates’ Vertical and Driving Dunk.

Best Small Forward Build for RH2: The Journey

This Small Forward build has outstanding perimeter defense while being able to drive to the basket with undeniable power. Here is the best Small Forward build in RH2: The Journey.

Position: Small Forward

Dominant Hand: Left Hand

Height: 6’7″

Weight: 190 lbs

Voice: It doesn’t matter.

Best Stats for a Small Forward

Below are the best stats for each category to create the best Small Forward.

Finishing Stats

Close Shot – 95

Driving Layup – 90

Driving Dunk – 93

Standing Dunk – 25

Post Control – 25

Shooting Stats

Mid-range Shot – 70

Three Point Shot – 84

Free Throw – 40

Playmaking Stats

Pass Accuracy – 70

Ball Handle – 70

Speed with Ball – 70

Defending/Rebounding Stats

Interior Defense – 25

Perimeter Defense – 90

Steal – 25

Block – 25

Rebound – 25

Physicals Stats

Speed – 77

Acceleration – 72

Strength – 25

Vertical – 90

Stamina – 90

Takeover and Team Boost

These two boosts pair well together, where Lone Ranger will increase your ball speed and three-point shooting — making it easy to rack up many points. Then, your Team Boost will have your teammates working the inside game by giving an advantage toward dunking the ball.

Lone Ranger Takeover – Pull up from deep in iso situations. This takeover moderately boosts Three-Point Shooting and Speed with Ball, alongside a moderate boost to all Shooting stats and minor boost to all other stats.

Flight Crew Team Boost – Fly together – boost your teammates’ Vertical and Driving Dunk.

Best Shooting Guard Build in RH2: The Journey

This Shooting Guard build is excellent, as they can land buckets from the three-point line while being a great teammate with high pass accuracy and dribbling skills. Here is the best shooting guard build in RH2: The Journey.

Position: Shooting Guard

Dominant Hand: Left Hand

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 180 LBS

Voice: It doesn’t matter

Best Stats for a Shooting Guard

Below are the best stats for each category to create the best Shooting Guard.

Finishing Stats

Close Shot – 95

Driving Layup – 85

Driving Dunk – 25

Standing Dunk – 25

Post Control – 25

Shooting Stats

Mid-range Shot – 77

Three Point Shot – 89

Free Throw – 44

Playmaking Stats

Pass Accuracy – 90

Ball Handle – 82

Speed with Ball – 79

Defending/Rebounding Stats

Interior Defense – 30

Perimeter Defense – 80

Steal – 86

Block – 25

Rebound – 25

Physicals Stats

Speed – 87

Acceleration – 83

Strength – 25

Vertical – 25

Stamina – 95

Takeover and Team Boost

These two boosts are perfect for the shooting guard, where Lone Ranger will increase your speed with the ball, and your three-point shots accuracy will go up, making it easy to get to the line quickly and drain it. Not only that, but the Team Boost here will make everyone a better shooter!

Lone Ranger Takeover – Pull up from deep in iso situations. This takeover moderately boosts Three-Point Shooting and Speed with Ball, alongside a moderate boost to all Shooting stats and minor boost to all other stats.

Rolling Deep – Spread the wealth with your crew – boost your teammates’ three-point shooting and free throws.

- This article was updated on May 26th, 2023