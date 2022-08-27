Best Call of Duty Vanguard RA 225 Build | Attachments, Perks, and Class Setup

SMGs in Call of Duty are usually the way to go if you want to go in for quick kills and not camp. We’ve seen some very dominant ones like the MP-40 dominate for a good while. Now with the RA 225, this particular build for this SMG might finally dethrone that in Call of Duty Vanguard.

Best RA 225 Build For Call of Duty Vanguard

The following is a setup you should use to focus on the strengths of this SMG. Before you can go and customize the gun, you’ll have to unlock it via the battle pass at level 31. It’ll take some time before you get it, so you might want to use other SMGs in preparation for it. The attachments will take some time to get.

Muzzle : Mercury Silencer

: Mercury Silencer Barrel : Moravec 18” Needle

: Moravec 18” Needle Optic : Optional (Slate Reflector preferably)

: Optional (Slate Reflector preferably) Stock : Urban Tac

: Urban Tac Underbarrel : Mark VI Skeletal

: Mark VI Skeletal Magazine : .45 ACP 32 Round Mags

: .45 ACP 32 Round Mags Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Proficiency : Steady

: Steady Kit: Fully Loaded

This SMG already has little noticeable recoil, so with this setup, you’re focusing on giving this gun extra firepower, speed, and ammo at the cost of accuracy. However, the accuracy reduction shouldn’t matter since you can control the recoil.

Also, using the suppressed muzzle allows you to sprint around and shoot without fully giving away your position. It’s amazing when paired up with having more mags so you can sustain yourself out on the battlefield longer.

Talking about sustenance, by using the Scavenger perk, you can run around being a total nuisance to campers and the other team altogether. With achieving swift kills and having a means of replenishing your ammo, you can reach that 25-kill streak a lot sooner and score an easy win!

Call of Duty Vanguard is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC. Warzone is also out and free to play on the same consoles.