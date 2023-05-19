Best Car Builds in 2K Drive: LEGO 2K Drive Build Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

LEGO 2K Drive has a variety of already pre-built cars to dive into but some players may find more of a thrill in building their very own vehicle. The car builder feature in LEGO 2K Drive is vast and I was excited to see that it was like that when I first got to try it. This article will take you through everything you need to know about making the best LEGO 2K Drive car builds.

Best LEGO 2K Drive Car Builds | Tips for Making the Best Cars

In order to make the best car builds you have a few options on how to go about doing so. For one, you could modify existing pre-built cars/vehicles in the garage such as the “Out for the Count” car if you have it which already has excellent perks. You then could bring its weight down by removing bricks from it and allow you to get even speedier with your turns.

I personally think that the modification process of cars is a great way to use the general building features in Lego 2K Drive. To start with this you can do so by following these steps:

Visit a Garage Hover over a vehicle you’d like to modify in the showroom and select it Press the “Modify” button This will create a full new copy for you to edit as you please

Related: LEGO 2K Drive Trophies and Achievements Listed

When building a custom vehicle you will want to ensure that you keep an eye on how many bricks the car has and what its overall weight is. This can be seen in the top-right of the screen. The heavier a car is, the more it could encounter issues with general maneuverability at times. We would recommend keeping between a medium to an optimized heavy weight of a car. Having perks will assist you with that.

When you finish a car you can also choose to “Test Drive” it to get a better feel of the car. If you have made any large edits we would recommend timing yourself from one end of the track to the other and adjusting parts as necessary on the car to get faster times. You can also choose to look at the stats of the vehicle where you can buy some stats such as “Strong Pedal” from the “Awesome” category.

Tutorials, Tutorials, Tutorials

Another great way to get ahead of the curve with your building process is to follow the dedicated tutorials the game has based on building. These can be accessed by opening the pause menu in the garage and clicking “Tutorial”. After you are there, scroll to the “Master Class” section and go through some of those. Not only that but if you have a car that is especially speedy then you can rebuild it through a tutorial.

I love doing this and you can also follow that process by selecting a vehicle and then pressing “Instructions”. If you have ever built LEGO before in real life then it is essentially that but a digitized version of it.

How to Fix “Your Vehicle Has Some Problems” in Lego 2K Drive

If like us you have encountered the “Your Vehicle Has Some Problems error then you can rest assured that it can be fixed. Whatever the red error message is at the bottom of the screen, follow what that tells you to fix the issue. Usually, this tends to be about “floating bricks” and in order to fix this you will have to move the Pink Outlined bricks (any brick with an outline that isn’t at your cursor) to on top of another brick.

Related: LEGO 2K Drive is getting a four-season ‘Drive Pass’

In order to move bricks, you can select a brick and then use the “Move Selected” button. You can then drag a brick about from that point and place it on top of any brick that already has a solid base underneath it — this will solve the message about vehicle problems that you got.

How to Start Building Vehicles in LEGO 2K Drive

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In order to start building vehicles you will have to proceed through the tutorial section until you unlock garages: at that point, you can visit any Garage in the world to begin building your cars. If you want to build new cars all you have to do is open your map and look for any Wrench icon. You can either fast-travel there or make your way via the roads.

Related: Does LEGO 2K Drive Have Crossplay?

Now that you know how to make the best car builds and where to actually make them, you are equipped with all the knowledge you need for building in Lego 2K Drive. I’ve been playing through the game on PlayStation 5 and it’s been excellent creating different vehicle setups!

- This article was updated on May 19th, 2023