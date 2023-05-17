Does LEGO 2K Drive Have Crossplay?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

LEGO 2K Drive players will be wondering if there is any crossplay available in the game so that they can take their brick-racing experiences to the next level. When playing through the game you will no doubt want to race other players like we do so knowing if there is crossplay will be beneficial. This article will take you through everything you need to know about crossplay in LEGO 2K Drive.

LEGO 2K Drive Crossplay Functionality Explained

There is indeed crossplay in LEGO 2K Drive and the platforms that are supported are all of them except from Nintendo Switch. This means that if you are on Nintendo Switch you will have to play with other players on the same platform — which I think is a shame! Nonetheless, if you are playing through LEGO 2K Drive then all of the crossplay functionality will be available to you.

Related: Lego 2K Drive: Release Date, Gameplay, Platforms, and Everything You Need to Know

In order to play Crossplay on LEGO 2K Drive you will have to navigate to the main menu and select either the “Play With Friends” or the “Play With Everyone” options. When in one of those menus you can invite any of your 2K friends to join you regardless of what platform they may be on. As long as they are not on Nintendo Switch — they will be able to join up with you.

We recommend setting up a 2K account so you can access Crossplay as soon as possible in LEGO 2K Drive.

Why Doesn’t Nintendo Switch Have Crossplay?

The reason for having no crossplay on Nintendo Switch is not currently known but it is likely there is a technical and/or development reason that there isn’t Crossplay on the Switch. Games in the past have incorporated crossplay with Nintendo Switch although it can be rarer to find these titles. I would suggest that if you do plan on playing LEGO 2K Drive, pick it up on another platform if you have them.

Related: LEGO 2K Drive Trophies and Achievements Listed

Nintendo Switch players will still be able to enjoy everything else about LEGO 2K Drive so don’t worry about missing out on anything else.

- This article was updated on May 17th, 2023