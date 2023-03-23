Lego 2K Drive: Release Date, Gameplay, Platforms, and Everything You Need to Know

Image: Visual Concepts

LEGO 2K Drive is an open-world racing game that will bring a flood of nostalgia back to anyone who grew up with LEGO. Developed by Visual Concepts and set to be published by 2K Games, there certainly have been some big names who have been working on this title. This article will take you through everything you need to know about LEGO 2K Drive’s Release Date, platforms, and gameplay.

Lego 2K Drive Release Date and Platforms

LEGO 2K Drive is set to release on May 19, 2023. This is much sooner than many would have expected a release. There is still plenty of time to learn more about the title — thankfully — before you decide to purchase anything. The game itself will arrive on the following platforms listed below.

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X/S

Xbox One

Nintendo Switch

PC

Since these are all of the major platforms there won’t be too many shortages of people not being able to experience the game. Whether they are wanting to see if the title is the next big triple-A racing gem or simply just another LEGO game to happily enjoy.

Lego 2K Drive Gameplay and Extra Details | Whimsical Fun Looks to Be in Store

In terms of the gameplay, it will be an open-world title as stated before although will also have various different environments for you to race through. If you were looking for a LEGO-akin version of games such as The Crew then you will likely be happily satisfied. On the other hand, it also has the feature of being able to build your own vehicles which seems like it will be as exhilarating as it sounds.

There are also a few different versions of the game for you to pick up. One of them is the “Awesome Rivals” edition which is listed for $120 in total. It includes extra content already included in the general “Awesome” edition but has five extra additions on top of that. Two of these are the Royal Outtaliner vehicle and the Royal People Rover Street Car.

Since there is quite a lot of content included, some people may buy this edition. Although the price is highly steep for just a few extra goodies.

- This article was updated on March 23rd, 2023