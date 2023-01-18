$100 Diablo IV Collectors Edition Doesn’t Include the Game

Diablo IV has been greatly awaited by fans of the series for many years and with the release approaching it is no surprise that people have started hunting for a collectors edition except some fans may have gotten quite the shock when they noticed a certain detail. With Microsoft in the process of acquiring Activision/Blizzard, there is a lot of extra talk surrounding the company as a whole at the moment. When people found one Diablo IV collectors edition they noticed that it would be costing them more than $100 for an edition with no game included.

Advertised on the Blizzard Gear store, the “Diablo® IV Limited Collector’s Box” can be ordered for just $96.66, and considering the fact that the edition doesn’t even have an actual game with it or any download code, it is no wonder why fans may be left with a slightly sour taste in their mouths when they find this out.

In terms of what actually is included in the box itself, there are the following items: Occult Mouse, Pin of the Horadrim, Cloth Map of Sanctuary, Candle of Creation, two Fine Art Prints matted, and the Diablo IV Collector’s Edition Art Book. For those wondering what the candle genuinely is, it is simply a “two-sided” electric candle.

It is unknown as of yet just how much interest will be forwarded toward this Collectors Box but as of the moment on the store page it is listed as only one per order. Down near the bottom of the description it can be found that the order should ship on or before June 30, 2023, which is after the actual release of the game. All in all, having a Collectors Edition at such a high price point without any game may be seen by some as a strange or unethical decision on the marketing front. Nonetheless, many are excited to start playing with classes such as the Necromancer at release and the game will certainly get a lot of attention.

Diablo IV is scheduled for release on 6 June, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023