Best Characters in DBZ Fused Fighters: Ranked Tier List

Dragon Ball FightZ Fused, based on the popular anime series, features fan-favorite characters ranging from the almighty Groku to the unknown name Gotenks. The gang is all here, and players can choose between one of the 44 players included in the game, including those added through DLC content. Which of these characters is the best? Read on for our picks of the best options in Dragon Ball FightZ.

All Characters in Dragon Ball FighterZ Ranked

Below you will find all characters in Dragon Ball FighterZ Fused ranked from S to C. Read further for a description of each tier and some standout names.

Tier Characters S Android 21, Super Saiyan Blue Vegito, Android 21 (Lab Coat), SS4 Gogeta, Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta. A Super Saiyan Blue Goku, Jiren, Kid BUU, Beerus, Janemba, Android 17, Piccolo, Android 16, Videl, Bardock, Fused Zamasu, Cell, Trunks, Krillin, Vegeta, Goku, Android 18, Broly (DBS), Teen Gohan, Adult Gohan. B Hit, Cooler, Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, Super Saiyan Goku, Super Saiyan Vegeta, Goku Black, Master Roshi, Frieza, Goku (GT), Captain Ginyu, Super Baby 2, Gotenks, Tien, Kefla, Ultra Instinct Goku. C Majin Buu, Yamcha, Nappa.

S Tier

This small group of characters is the best in the game for a good reason. With high power, speed, range, and energy, these options have it all.

Super Saiyan Blue Vegito is a substantial standout name here, as his main ability provides the fusion of 20% heal, a 40% inflicted damage buff, and a 20% sustained damage cut. With maxed-out power and extremely high speed, it is almost impossible to say he isn’t the best in the game.

A Tier

These characters are also extremely powerful but have some weaknesses compared to their S-ranked counterparts. That said, any highly skilled player can take these characters and throw them into the higher rank once the moves and abilities are mastered.

Take Android 17, for example, which fights with high speed and can create incredible combos. Android 17’s Ki blast is hands down one of the best projectiles in the game, which is effective from a distance and fills up his meter quickly. The weakness is that this character takes some skill, and beginners will need plenty of time to practice to master his playstyle.

B Tier

B Tier characters are good but pack less punch than those ranked higher on this list. They should not be disregarded, though, considering some names here have been regarded by fans as the best, just not in our opinion. They are also great for beginning players.

Goku Black is a good one to look at here, as he is beginner friendly and has enough abilities to make a name for himself. While Goku Black has few mix-ups and combo potential, his serious damage output provides excellent space control that can get players out of a pickle.

C Tier

These characters have potential with the right player, although it is rare. Their combos and controls are confusing, and with the practice time it takes to master them, the reward is pretty underwhelming.

Let’s take a look at Yamcha. Yamcha is supposed to be considered an offensive player, but when you look at his damage output, it needs to be improved. On the bright side, he provides an excellent use of the meter, as once he has momentum, he can provide great assists to a team.

- This article was updated on March 10th, 2023