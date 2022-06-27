When it comes to the different classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, some are just a bit better than others. While the game has done a decent job to try to prevent one class from dominating the battlefield with the weapon effectiveness against certain classes, a skilled enough player can work around the effectiveness loss. Let’s go over the best classes to use in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Best Classes in Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes

Fluegel

The Fluegel is a new class that was added to the game and is exclusively available for the player character to use. Since this is the class that you are supposed to use, it is already a bit stronger on you but beyond those buffs, the class goes a bit over the top. the class Offers a bunch of high damage moves that allow you to quickly dispatch tough enemies, as well as great AOE gathering moves to pull a bunch of units in front of you to then use the aforementioned higher damaging moves.

The best part about this class is that you get access to it at the beginning of the game. Right after the tutorial battle, you are equipped with this class and can begin leveling it up to make it even stronger. Unless you desperately want to play as a different class for your main character, leaving the main character in this class and making another unit change jobs into whatever you want to try out is what you should do.

Pegasus Knight

While many of the advanced classes and exclusive classes are great to use for any character, you need seals to gain access to those. Pegasus Knight is an intermediate class that offers a high-risk high reward playstyle. Atop your flying steed, you are quite fast and agile which allows you to easily maneuver the battlefield and use your large seeping attacks to clear packs of enemies with ease.

The only two drawbacks of the class are that only female characters can be turned into this class and it has a large vulnerability to archers. You’ll have plenty of female characters no matter which house you join and if you really want to use the class, you can make your character be female to have access to it. This leaves a huge weakness to archers left and is easily countered as long as you pay attention.

As long as you don’t let an archer slip into the crowd and get free hits on you, you should have no problem. The Pegasus Knight is quite fast in combat which will allow you to dodge the arrows that they fire at you with ease. Just keep an attentive eye out when you are playing to make sure one doesn’t sneak up on you.

Thief

The Thief is perfect for farming materials and making sure you get the most items out of any battle. With the ability to open any chest without the key and open special gates that can contain loot you would have missed otherwise, you can easily get every item available in a mission with this class. Thiefs also have the passive ability to steal, which has a chance to increase the amount of dropped items when you kill a commander.

On top of being great for item farming, a thief is also decent in combat. It is quite quick when it comes to fighting which is never bad. You can also easily chain your class action into combos and keep on swinging once your class action is over, which is a huge bonus over other classes as most have to wait a bit after they use their class action to do anything else.

All of these perks make having a thief on your team at all times an easy choice, especially if you want to get as many items as possible. If you need any more help with Fire Emblem Warriors make sure to check out our other guides.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is available now on Nintendo Switch.