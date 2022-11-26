Best COD Warzone 2 Keyboard and Mouse Settings: Sensitivity, Key Bindings, and More

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is one such title that allows players to make use of a keyboard and mouse even on consoles. While there’s a never-ending debate about the efficacy of a controller over the keyboard and mouse, here are some of the best settings that you can use in the game.

Performing well in any sort of PvP game boils down to performance. And a major part of this performance depends upon how comfortable you are with the title. While playing Warzone 2, if you’re on a keyboard and mouse setup, here are some settings that you will need to get the most out of the game.

Best Warzone 2 Keyboard & Mouse Settings

Mouse Settings

Mouse Sensitivity: 5.5

5.5 Aim Down Sight Sensitivity : 1.0

: 1.0 Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom : Off

: Off Vertical Aim Axis : Standard

: Standard Calibration Mouse Acceleration : 0 Mouse Filtering : 0 Mouse Smoothing : Off Mouse Wheel Delay : 75



While most of the settings on the list mentioned above are somewhat standard, sensitivity is a place where you might falter a bit. If 5.5 results in too slow a movement, crank it up to a 6 or maybe even a 6.5. Too little sensitivity can result in slow mouse movements while too much sensitivity can cause you to spin in circles like a Beyblade!

Keyboard Settings

Movement Move Forward: W Move Backward: S Move Left: A Move Right: D Interact: E Jump/Stand/Mantle: Space Bar Prone: Z Change Stance/Slide: N/A Crouch/Slide: CTRL Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Focus: Shift Movement Advanced Keybinds: Default

Combat Fire Weapon: Left Mouse Button Aim Down Sight: Right Mouse Button Reload: R Next Weapon: Mouse Wheel Down Weapon Mount: ADS + Melee Melee: F Lethal Equipment: Mouse Wheel Click Tactical Equipment: Q Field Upgrade: X Armor Plate Drop Item: G

Combat Advanced Keybinds Weapon Inspect: I Alternate Fire: B Focus: N/A Change Zoom/Toggle Hybrid: N/A Previous Weapon: Mouse Wheel Up Switch to First Weapon: N/A Switch to Second Weapon: N/A Detonate C4: N/A

Overlays Show Scores: TAB Show Map: Caps or M Ping: Middle Mouse button Ping Wheel: Alt Danger Ping: N/A Change to Loadout 1, 2, 3 etc: Default



These are some of the keybinds that will improve your game to a certain extent. However, to get really good at Warzone 2, you will have to put in a lot of practise and familiarize yourself with the keyboard and mouse settings and get a feel for the map as well. The more time you spend on Al Mazrah, the quicker you will get used to all the mechanics and the keybinds.

While that’s all you need to know about the best Warzone 2 keyboard and mouse settings, here are some of the weapons that you need to look out for. If you’re playing a lot of DMZ, here’s where you will find the Radioactive caches, and a quick guide on how to unlock locked spaces. And if you’re making a transition from Valorant to Warzone 2, here’s how you can convert your sensitivity from one title to the other.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 26th, 2022