The Corufell is perhaps the cooler weapon to come out of Citrine’s Last Wish. Not only is it the second heavy scythe weapon in the game, but it also doubles as a shotgun when you perform a heavy attack. Gunblades have been taken to a whole new level. With that said, what is the best build for the Corufell heavy scythe in Warframe?

Best Corufell Build in Warframe 2023

Since the Corufell can double as a projectile weapon or a melee weapon, there are going to be two builds provided. One is for specializing in heavy attacks while the other will focus on a conventional melee build.

Corufell Heavy Attack Build

Since the Corufell has high stats for its heavy attack component, we’ve put together a set of mods that can give this huge burst DPS with a focus against armored and fleshy units. Use the following mods:

Stance: Galeforce Dawn

Blood Rush

Primed Pressure Point

Gladiator Might

Gladiator Vice

Killing Blow

Sacrificial Steel

Amalgam Organ Shatter

Corrupt Charge

Corufell Melee Build

If you’re not a fan of spamming heavy attacks to use the weapon like a shotgun, then you can use this standard build instead. It’ll focus more on building a high combo count. The higher the combo, the more effective the status effect and critical damage will be.

Stance: Galeforce Dawn

Condition Overload

Drifting Contact

Virulent Scourge

Voltaic Strike

Blood Rush

Weeping Wounds

Organ Shatter

Primed Fury

When you use this build, you want to pair your Corufell with other high-status weapons like the Cedo or Kuva Nukor, some of the best weapons in the game. Condition Overload, even after its nerfs, is still extremely strong and can add more damage than a Primed Pressure Point can do. Since the weapon is also decent in both status and crit, it allows for this hybrid build to put in a lot of work!

Warframe is free to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023