Best Crossbow Zombies Build in Modern Warfare 3

If you want to channel your inner Daryl Dixon while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, odds are you’ve already considered the Crossbow. Players will need to optimize this deadly marksman weapon, so here is the best Crossbow build for MW3 Zombies!

Best Crossbow Zombies Build

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This Crossbow build is intended to empower quick movement and aiming speed while capitalizing on some amazing crowd control potential in MW3 Zombies. You’ll get the most out of every shot while fending off zombies with this weapon.

Arms: Carbon Elite v3

Carbon Elite v3 Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Bolts: Blastcap 20″ Bolts

Blastcap 20″ Bolts Wire: 16-Strand Cable

16-Strand Cable Stock: Speedtrak Echo

The Carbon Elite v3 trades minor drops in accuracy and recoil control for increased movement speed, which you’ll desperately want before you get Perk-a-Colas to bring this build to life. The DR-6 Handstop is also meant to empower movement speed even while aiming, allowing you to fire on the fly and hit where it counts.

Related: Best WSP Swarm Akimbo Zombies Build in Modern Warfare 3

I was cagey at first about using the explosive rounds, but the Blastcap 20″ Bolts make up for it when you kite swarms together. Plus, any ammo spent will be all but guaranteed after taking out groups of zombies. As for the wire, I picked the 16-Strand Cable because it helps mitigate some of the accuracy drops by trading some bolt velocity, something that matters very little on an explosive bolt.

Finally, the Speedtrak Echo stock was yet another attachment that lets you move quickly from sprinting to shooting when in a jam. Altogether, these attachments make for a killer Crossbow build in MW3 Zombies, and once you find yourself a Speed Cola or craft one from your recipe, the one lethal drawback to this weapon is gone.

The best Crossbow builds capitalize on this weapon’s strengths and uniquely lethal potential against hordes without firing too many shots. A Crossbow where you’re slowed down and are less efficient is a death sentence in the game, but this enables you to take down hordes bearing down on while farming Tier 3 with a few Pack-a-Punches applied or punish mercs who dare to cluster together while fighting you.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2023