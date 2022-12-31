Best Dishonored Games, Ranked

Image: Arkane Studios

Arkane Studios is a well-known video game developer known for its innovative ideas and snazzy delivery of visually striking titles. Though Arkane Studios has gained recognition for its newer releases, its older work, including the Dishonored series, has already established its value in the video game landscape. The Dishonored series combines a bleak atmosphere with tense gameplay set in a depressing era that draws inspiration from the industrial age.

The Dishonored games were a refreshing change of pace in an FPS genre that generally contained mindless action and simple storylines. These series have set the bar high with their authentically lived-in settings and impressive mechanics. Here, we rank the Dishonored games from worst to best.

3. Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

In the third installment of the Dishonored franchise, we return to the city of Karnaca. Death of the Outsider puts you in control of the lovely but troubled Billie Lurk, who is assisting her now old and dying master Daud in taking revenge on the black-eyed god. Death of the Outsider seeks to wrap up the plot arc that began with the murder of the Empress in the first Dishonored game.

This game’s gameplay is very similar to the first series. Thankfully, Death of the Outsider introduces a few changes that allow players to use their powers more freely. Instead of requiring elixirs to replenish Void energy, it will regenerate automatically regardless of how frequently you use skills. Another significant change is the removal of the Chaos system, which allows you to kill without

The story of Dishonored Death of the Outsider is weak. The narrative is a little bland compared to the rest of the franchise. It did an excellent job of reimagining old skills like Blink and Dark Vision, but it lacked the necessary skill to upgrade. You’d still be using those skills at the end of the game because there aren’t enough. And the removal of the Chaos system removed the incentive for a non-lethal approach to the story, making it purely optional rather than a story-driven decision. The Death of the Outsider is a fantastic game, but its lack of story content regarding new items and abilities to unlock keeps it at the bottom of this list.

2. Dishonored

The Dishonored game is set in Dunwall, a filthy port city ravaged by a rat-borne epidemic. It’s an industrial metropolis built on the wealth of a fishing village made prosperous by the sale of whale oil. Players assume the role of Corvo Attano, the guardian of the Empress. When the Empress is murdered, Corvo sets out to exact revenge, and the city’s reputation as a cesspool of graft, political intrigue, and power grabs comes into sharp focus.

In the game, you will be tasked with tasks such as attending a fancy party in disguise, breaking out of jail, navigating flooded slums, and stalking across rooftops. You’ll also get to duel, transport an unconscious man through a maze of enemies, and decide whether you want to become a torturer. Every mission is designed to be a sandbox so players can apply any strategy. In addition, you can scout the area, take alternate routes, listen in on conversations, accept side missions, and look for hidden items.

Overall, Dishonored set a new standard for a stealth-oriented sandbox game. However, the story’s conclusion could have been better, but the world and the characters were so appealing it hardly mattered. Choosing how you would handle the plethora of well-made levels and missions with the large arsenal of skills and items ensures that you will have a fantastic and unique experience in this game.

1. Dishonored 2

The game is set in Karnaca, a beautiful city full of greenery and life, a refreshing change to the primarily rat-infested streets of Dunwall. Fifteen years have passed since the events of the original Dishonored game. Princess Emily Kaldwin has become Empress of the Isles since then, but her world is again plunged into chaos when her evil aunt comes with ambitions to usurp her from the throne.

In Dishonored 2, you can play as either Emily or her father and protector, Corvo Attano. Though their storylines play out similarly, including well-made but limited dialogue customized to fit your chosen character, it’s worth contemplating your choice, as it’s one you’ll be stuck with throughout your playthrough. Despite their varied supernatural talents, Emily and Corvo function well in stealth or aggressive playthrough. Where they vary is in unlocking more complex powers in the latter stages, which increases the fun and replayability.

Overall, Dishonored 2 is a fantastic game. It was an upgrade to the first Dishonored game. The ability to play as Emily or Corvo was a good move. This gave us more stories and more skills to play with. Design-wise, Karnaca is a beautiful city full of life, and the level design is breathtaking. The game’s story, superior gameplay, and level design put Dishonored 2 on top.