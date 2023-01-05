Best Gacha Life Hair and Hairstyle Ideas

Gamers hoping to create their ultimate anime-inspired avatar with Gacha Life are in luck. Featuring an in-depth character creator, players can make some of the most adorable creations with a matter of a few taps. Following along with guides, players may even be able to create some spot-on recreations of their favorite anime and manga characters.

However, when it comes to pure inspiration, players that are looking to make something completely unique may be looking for a bit of inspiration when it comes to creating a new character. No matter if players are hoping to make some new friends, or create some of their own stories using their OC, finding a perfect hairstyle is very important. Here are some of the best hairstyles for your newest OC creation!

Best Hairstyles In Gacha Life & How To Make Them

As players jump into Gacha Life for the first time, the first thing that they’re greeted with is the character creator. One of the most important steps in the process of enjoying this game, creating the best hairstyle with all of the available options is key. Here are some of our favorites.

Digital Pop-Star

For players hoping to emulate the popular Vocaloid singer Hatsune Miku, there has never been a better opportunity than now to make that happen. Creating unique hairstyles is quite easy in this game, especially if you have some creative muscle wanting to be expressed, give this set a try:

Rear Hair: 15

Front Hair: 308

Back Hair: 5

Unleash Your Inner Wolf

For those hoping to showcase their wild side, this hairstyle can give Gacha Life players the perfect chance to do so. Unleashing the spirit of the wolf that lives within, players can have the perfect chance to get a little wild without doing too crazy with it.

Back Hair: 264

Front Hair: 306

Back Hair: 1

Anime Princess Leia

For those hoping to show off their love for the Star Wars franchise with a unique flair, Gacha Life players should give this hairstyle a try. While keeping things traditional at the beginning, adding a little bit of flair with the bangs and longer back hair options keeps things looking quite fresh.

Rear Hair: 91

Back Hair: 21

Front Hair 2

First Year Jujutsu Sorcerer Style

For fans of Jujutsu Kaisen, being able to create Megumi Fushiguro quickly and easily seems like a perfect chance to flex some love for the franchise. While plenty of anime characters share this particular hairstyle, the overall style seems to match almost identically to the Jujutsu Sorcerer.

Rear Hair: 217

Front Hair: 5

Back Hair: 5

One Winged Angel

For fans of RPG games, Sephiroth is one of the most iconic villains in the Final Fantasy series. Being able to recreate this particular villain within this world could help instill some fear in players. Depending on how you are planning to roleplay throughout this world, this could be the perfect choice for players.

Rear Hair: 230

Front Hair: 221

Back Hair: 53

No matter the style you choose, the most fun part of Gacha Life is getting to bring a character to life. From anime and game characters to an original character of your choice, creativity is the biggest factor in finding the fun of this particular title.

Gacha Life is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023