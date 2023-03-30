Image: Marvel Entertainment

Are you looking for the best Galactus deck in Marvel Snap? This Galactus deck will solve many of the issues you will run into when playing Galactus decks, like not having priority when playing Galactus or being susceptible to Aero since you will be using Doctor Octopus in this deck. This Galactus deck will also help you hit infinite very quickly, and you will know by turn six if you win or lose by turn 6.

The Best Marvel Snap Galactus Deck

The Galactus Marvel Snap card costs six energy and has two power. In addition, it has the effect: “On Reveal: If this is your only card here, destroy all other locations.” This is the key to the deck, but Aero can easily counter it. The Aero Marvel Snap card costs five energy and has eight power. In addition, it has the effect: “On Reveal: Move the last enemy card played this turn to this location.”

Here are the details of this Galactus deck:

Cost Breakdown: 4.4

4.4 Power Breakdown: 4.8

Here is the full Galactus deck card list:

America Chavez

Death

Doctor Octopus

Electro

Galactus

Knull

Leech

Lizard

Maximus

Shang-Chi

Sunspot

Weave

As mentioned above, you will know if you have won or lost a match by turn six. So here is what you should be playing in the first six rounds:

Play Sunspot Lizard on turn 1 Play Sunspot Lizard on turn 2 Play Electro on turn 3 Note: You will want to play this card in the same lane as Sunspot Play Doctor Octopus on turn 4 If you don’t have Doctor Octopus you will want to play Leech instead

you will want to Note: You will want to play this card in the same lane as Sunspot and Electro Play Galactus on turn 5 Play Knull, Death, or America Chavez, or Shang-Chi on turn 6, based on what your opponent has on the board.

