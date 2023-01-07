Five of the Best Pool Two Decks in Marvel Snap

In Marvel Snap, every card is assigned to a Pool (or Series). Once a Pool has been completed, the player can then acquire cards from the next, vastly broadening deck potential and opening the door to new strategies. Players will enter Pool One at Collection Level 222 and migrate into Pool Three at Collection level 474.

With so many new cards to choose from, it can be challenging to know which cards synergize well with others and which should be left behind *cough* Quicksilver *cough*. Whether you’re looking for pure fun, a skeleton to build your own deck with, or a competitive deck for climbing all the way to Infinite, these are five of the best Pool Two Marvel Snap decks.

The Best Pool Two Decks in Marvel Snap

The Marvel Snap decks below contain both Pool One and Pool Two cards. There are a total of 24 cards in Pool Two, so it can take some time to collect the cards you need to craft your favorite decks. Remember to upgrade your cards to progress your Collection Level and unlock new cards quickly. Using cards you rarely play is a great way to earn some easy levels, as they require fewer resources to upgrade.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Ant-Man

Agent 13

Korg

Scorpion

Angela

The Collector

Cable

Okoye

Sentinel

Moon Girl

Devil Dinosaur

America Chavez

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are a powerful combination in Marvel Snap, just as they are in their comic book. Moon Girl‘s ability to duplicate your hand not only empowers Devil Dinosaur but potentially allows you to summon a second one to dominate the board toward the end of the game. Cards like The Collector, Agent 13, and Sentinel synergize well with this combination, adding as many cards to your hand as possible. Now that’s a strategy Lunella herself can be proud of.

Power Control

Domino

Mister Fantastic

Punisher

Captain America

Killmonger

Sword Master

Jessica Jones

Iron Man

Namor

Klaw

Abomination

Hulk

This deck is simple and easy to learn but very effective. This deck uses cards like Mister Fantastic, Klaw, Namor, and Captain America to control the board using pure Power, with Hulk and Abomination in the mix to add insult to injury. Quickly placing down powerful card combinations in Locations your opponent has neglected is vital here. Your challenger can often be lulled into a false sense of security in the first few turns of this deck, potentially earning you a few extra Cubes.

Hobgoblin Headache

Elektra

Yondu

Angela

Scarlet Witch

Scorpion

Armor

Cosmo

Killmonger

Jubilee

Enchantress

Hobgoblin

Hulk

Is your goal in Marvel Snap to be the most annoying player possible? Do you find joy in the thought of your opponent gritting their teeth at your every move, all while you spam Ms. Marvel’s ‘thumbs up’ emote? Then this deck is absolutely for you.

From card synergies to advantageous locations, this deck is designed to counter just about anything going well in your opponent’s life. Hobgoblin can be placed on your opponent’s side of the board, giving them a nasty -6 power. Enchantress negates cards with Ongoing abilities, Cosmo prevents pesky On Reveal cards, and Scarlet Witch can switch up Locations that benefit your foe.

Competitive Control

Iceman

Nova

Angela

Scorpion

Lizard

Cosmo

Killmonger

Sandman

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Leech

America Chavez

This deck focuses on combating cards that see regular play in Pool Two of Marvel Snap. Leech can completely destroy your opponent’s deck synergy, while Shang-Chi and Enchantress prevent them from utilizing high Power. This deck is similar to the Hobgoblin deck listed above but is more suited to competitive play and rank-building

Apocalypse Discard

Ant-Man

Elektra

Korg

Nightcrawler

Yondu

Blade

Morbius

Wolverine

Lady Sif

Sword Master

Apocalypse

America Chavez

This deck is centered on discarding your cards and powering up Apocalypse, who gains +4 Power every time he is discarded. Playing as many cards as possible until only Apocalypse is in your hand will allow you to continuously discard him with cards like Sword Master, Blade, and Lady Sif. Cards like Morbius and Wolverine will also synergize with the serious amount of discarding you’ll be doing. Just be wary if your opponent uses Shang-Chi.

Marvel Snap is available to play for free on Android, iOS, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2023