Marvel Snap players can increase the tier of their cards by promoting them into enhanced rarities, all of which will add new effects to them. Now, in order to allow you to dive into Marvel Snap completely prepared, here’s everything you need to know regarding the game’s tier system, including how to upgrade your card’s tiers in Marvel Snap, how many tiers are here, and which rewards you will be able to get by doing so.

Marvel Snap Upgrade Tiers Explained: Frame Break, 3D, Animated, and More

Overall, you will be able to upgrade your cards into six different tiers, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Ultra, and Infinity by using their respective boosters. With that said, upgrading a card to Uncommon will allow them to break the frame. While upgrading them to Rare and Epic will apply 3-D effects to the card and animate them respectively. Upgrading a card to Legendary will increase the card’s image quality by giving it a shiny logo. Last but not least, upgrading your card to Ultra will give it an animated frame, while turning it into Legendary will allow you to create copies of the said card with new cosmetic effects.

But that’s not the main reason why leveling up your cards is crucial in Marvel snap, as you will receive a certain amount of collection level points for each tier upgrade, which will then allow you to gain levels and unlock new Collection tiers. Many of which will reward you with new cards. Upgrading your cards will also cost Credits, which can also be acquired by using gold. With that said, don’t forget to check out all the ways in which you can get Gold in Marvel Snap.

You can check out the cost of each upgrade, what changes performing them apply to your card, as well as how many Collection Levels you will get by doing so below:

Standard → Uncommon: Will remove the frame limit in the card and reward you with 1 Collection Level.

Will remove the frame limit in the card and reward you with 1 Collection Level. Uncommon → Rare: Will add 3-D effects and reward you with 2 Collection Levels.

Will add 3-D effects and reward you with 2 Collection Levels. Rare → Epic: Will add a subtle animation to the card and reward you with 4 Collection Levels.

Will add a subtle animation to the card and reward you with 4 Collection Levels. Epic → Legendary: Will make the card’s logo shiny and reward you with 6 Collection Levels.

Will make the card’s logo shiny and reward you with 6 Collection Levels. Legendary → Ultra: Will animate the frame and reward you with 8 Collection Levels.

Will animate the frame and reward you with 8 Collection Levels. Ultra → Infinity: Will allow you to generate a special standard copy of the card and will reward you with 10 Collection Levels.

You can play Marvel Snap right now on both PC and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on October 25th, 2022